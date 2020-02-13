Forbes reveals the world's highest paid actors and actresses

Forbes's list of the world's highest paid actors and actresses has been revealed, listing Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Scarlett Johansson as the highest paid, respectively.

Highlighting the fact that a gender pay-gap is still a Hollywood reality, despite being top of the actress' list, Johansson would only come in at eighth with her earnings of $56 million (Dh206m), which would sit her behind Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler, who each made $57m.

The list takes their earnings, before tax, between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.

Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in a scene from 'Avengers: Endgame'. AP

The only other actress who would make a merged top 10 is Modern Family star, Sofia Vergara, who made $43m last year.

The men's top five is made up of Dwayne Johnson ($89.4m), Chris Hemsworth ($76.4m), Robert Downey Jr. ($66m), Akshay Kumar ($65m) and Jackie Chan ($58m).

The 2018-2019 window reads like a particularly busy period for Johnson, with movies Skyscraper, Fighting with My Family and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw all hitting cinemas, and TV shows WWE Smackdown! and Ballers continuing their run.

Hemsworth had box office success with Bad Times at the El Royale and Avengers: Endgame; while fellow Marvel star Downey also made bank with Endgame.

Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar outdid even Johnson on the busy front when it came to releases. In the 12 months measured, he starred in: Gold, 2.0, Simmba and Kesari; as well as a series of video shorts. While Chan featured in The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang.

Following Johansson, who made $56m, on the female top five are: Sofia Vergara ($43m), Reese Witherspoon ($35m), Nicole Kidman ($34m) and Jennifer Aniston ($28m).

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both made Forbes' list of the top 10 highest paid actresses. AFP

Johansson's money came in from Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame; while Vergara starred in movie Bottom of the 9th and Modern Family. Her earnings of $43m would see her sit at 10th place on a merged male and female list.

Forbes's top 10 highest paid actors:

Dwayne Johnson $89.4 million (Dh328 million) Chris Hemsworth $76.4 million (Dh281 million) Robert Downey Jr. $66 million (Dh242 million) Akshay Kumar $65 million (Dh239 million) Jackie Chan $58 million (Dh213 million) Bradley Cooper $57 million (tie) (Dh209 million) Adam Sandler $57 million (tie) (Dh209 million) Chris Evans $43.5 million (Dh163 million) Paul Rudd $41 million (Dh150 million) Will Smith $35 million (Dh129 million)

Forbes's top 10 highest paid actresses:

Scarlett Johansson $56 million (Dh206 million) Sofia Vergara $43 million (Dh157 million) Reese Witherspoon $35 million (Dh129 million) Nicole Kidman $34 million (Dh124 million) Jennifer Aniston $28 million (Dh102 million) Kaley Cuoco $25 million (Dh92 million) Elisabeth Moss $24 million (Dh88 million) Margot Robbie $23.5 million (Dh86 million) Charlize Theron $23 million (Dh84 million) Ellen Pompeo $22 million (Dh80 million)

