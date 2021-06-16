Egyptian actress Amina Khalil named United Nations Population Fund honorary ambassador

The 32-year-old actress has raised awareness around reproductive health for women in the Mena region

Amina Khalil is a new United Nations Population Fund ambassador. EPA
Amina Khalil is a new United Nations Population Fund ambassador. EPA

Egyptian actress Amina Khalil has been named an honorary ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund thanks to her prolific advocacy for women’s rights.

Khalil has been outspoken about several women's issues in Egypt, particularly reproductive health.

The announcement came after a UNFPA open-air ceremony held on Monday and attended by some of Egypt’s most prominent figures, including international cooperation minister Rania Al Mashat and president of the National Council for Women Maya Morsy, along with a number of ambassadors and leaders from the private sector.

“Now it is time to act for women and girls everywhere,” Khalil said during her acceptance speech. “Bold steps to improve the lives of women mean a better future for children and families.”

A UNFPA statement said that Khalil has been working closely with the fund for years now, using her celebrity status to “shed light on different topics seldom tackled in mainstream media”.

Read More

Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy is now a regional Unicef ambassador, advocating for children's rights. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalEgyptian actor Ahmed Helmy named as new Unicef ambassador for Middle East and North Africa

Hend Sabri and Mohamed Hefzy awarded France’s Order of Arts and Letters

“I am delighted that UNFPA engages with renowned celebrities like Amina Khalil,” said Ib Petersen, the agency's deputy executive director, during the reception, which took place on his first visit to Egypt. “I am confident that her prestige, talent and voice will help transmit UNFPA mandate to the hearts and minds of people.”

The UN agency singled out Egypt as one of their largest operations in the Mena region, and indeed there is a large number of Egyptian celebrities who have been named ambassadors by the UN, including Ahmed Helmy, one of Egypt's and the Arab world’s most prominent actors, and his wife Mona Zaki.

Al Mashat and Morsy both underscored the importance of appealing to younger audiences with the UNFPA’s messages through people like Khalil.

“Art is a way to change cultural perception and the participation of women is critical,” Al Mashat said at the event.

Khalil, 32, who has been in some of the Arab world's most popular films and television series over the past few years, also has a large fanbase on social media, to which she can spread the UNFPA message, with 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

Published: June 16, 2021 04:16 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen raises the trophy after winning the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. AFP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looks set to welcome fans back for 2021 race

UAE
Pretoria, South Africa. AFP

Why are Covid-19 variants more dangerous than the original strain?

Health
Woman can apply without permission from their male guardian. AFP

More than 450,000 Saudis apply for Hajj permits in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of handheld scanners to detect potential Covid-19 symptoms for drivers

Health
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed and his sons and nephews join parents and nephews in Abu Dhabi to volunteer in the complementary study of the immune response to the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 17 years. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Children of Abu Dhabi ruling family part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

UAE Government
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read