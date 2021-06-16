Egyptian actress Amina Khalil named United Nations Population Fund honorary ambassador

Egyptian actress Amina Khalil has been named an honorary ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund thanks to her prolific advocacy for women’s rights.

Khalil has been outspoken about several women's issues in Egypt, particularly reproductive health.

The announcement came after a UNFPA open-air ceremony held on Monday and attended by some of Egypt’s most prominent figures, including international cooperation minister Rania Al Mashat and president of the National Council for Women Maya Morsy, along with a number of ambassadors and leaders from the private sector.

“Now it is time to act for women and girls everywhere,” Khalil said during her acceptance speech. “Bold steps to improve the lives of women mean a better future for children and families.”

A UNFPA statement said that Khalil has been working closely with the fund for years now, using her celebrity status to “shed light on different topics seldom tackled in mainstream media”.

“I am delighted that UNFPA engages with renowned celebrities like Amina Khalil,” said Ib Petersen, the agency's deputy executive director, during the reception, which took place on his first visit to Egypt. “I am confident that her prestige, talent and voice will help transmit UNFPA mandate to the hearts and minds of people.”

The UN agency singled out Egypt as one of their largest operations in the Mena region, and indeed there is a large number of Egyptian celebrities who have been named ambassadors by the UN, including Ahmed Helmy, one of Egypt's and the Arab world’s most prominent actors, and his wife Mona Zaki.

Al Mashat and Morsy both underscored the importance of appealing to younger audiences with the UNFPA’s messages through people like Khalil.

“Art is a way to change cultural perception and the participation of women is critical,” Al Mashat said at the event.

Khalil, 32, who has been in some of the Arab world's most popular films and television series over the past few years, also has a large fanbase on social media, to which she can spread the UNFPA message, with 3.7 million followers on Instagram alone.