All the winners from India’s 68th National Film Awards: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins big

India's screen stars dazzled at the 68th National Film Awards — as Tamil title Soorarai Pottru (Hail the Brave) was crowned Best Film.

The film was inspired by the story of GR Gopinath, the man who founded Simplifly Deccan — India’s first budget airline.

Released on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020, the film stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal.

Suriya picked up the award for Best Actor for his role in 'Soorarai Pottru'. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Suriya picked up the award for Best Actor at the annual awards, sharing it with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn for his part in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Aparna Balamurali picked up Best Actress for her role in the same film. Soorarai Pottru also won Best Background Score and Best Screenplay.

It was a big night for South Indian film with Madonne Ashwin taking the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his political satire Mandela, which is streaming on Netflix. And Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum picked up three accolades, including Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Congratulations to you too ❤️ Your presence in the film gave it an added dimension 🙏 https://t.co/BRAzHxLavb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 22, 2022

Kerala tribal woman Nanchamma also made the honour list. The 62-year-old folk singer took home the National Award for India’s best singer for her work on Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Established in 1954, the prestigious film awards are administered by the Government of India’s Directorate of Film Festivals. This year’s event recognised films released in 2020, across several categories.

Legendary filmmaker Vipul Shah headed the jury for the feature film category while non-feature films were overseen by Chitrartha Singh. Journalist Anant Vijay chaired the Best Writing on Cinema category.

Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2022

Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur thanked all the jury members and those working in India’s film industry.

“I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded with the National Film Awards,” said Thakur.

Full list of winners at India's 68th National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru

Best Screenplay (dialogue writer): Madonne Ashwin for Mandela

Best Music Direction (songs): Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Music Direction (background music): GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Me Vasantrao

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina

Best Audiography (location sound recordist): Jobin Jayan for Dollu

Best Audiography (sound designer): Anmol Bhave for Me Vasantrao

Best Audiography (re-recordist of the final mixed track): Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for Malik

Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju for Natyam

Best Cinematography: Supratim Bhol for Avijatrik

Best Costume Design: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla for Tanhaji

Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi for Kappela

Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad for Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: TV Rambabu for Natyam

Best Stunt Choreography: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best films in each language:

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: The Bridge