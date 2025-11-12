Glen Powell details 'masterclass' Tom Cruise gave him before The Running Man

Everything had been building to this – Glen Powell felt it keenly. With The Running Man, after years of industry speculation, he could finally prove that he could be Hollywood’s next great action star.

But to be the best, you have to first learn from the best. So, before he could run, Powell had to learn – from Tom Cruise – how not to flinch.

Before filming Edgar Wright’s faithful reimagining of Stephen King's novel, which had been loosely adapted for a film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger back in 1987, Powell called his Top Gun: Maverick co-star for advice.

What he got wasn’t a few tips. It was, as he puts it, “literally a masterclass”.

“I should probably write it out so people can see it,” Powell says, laughing. “The funniest thing is, I thought it was going to be a short answer for: ‘What do I need to know about starring in an action movie? What should I prep for?’”

Instead, Powell says: "Cruise legitimately gave me everything. He’s probably one of the only people on the planet who could give me that advice. He’s been doing it at the highest level – and the most dangerous level – for a long time."

Powell did his own stunts for the film following advice from Tom Cruise on how to be a proper action star. AP

That conversation changed the way Powell saw the job. “He said: 'You’ve got to make yourself bulletproof. You’re going to go through it. It’s going to be painful, in a good way. Just because you’re faking a punch doesn’t mean a punch isn’t going to land. Just because you’re falling off something doesn’t mean, when you hit the ground, it’s not going to hurt.'”

Powell took that as gospel. “I wanted to do my own stunts. I wanted audiences to know I was out there, that I was the guy in front of this thing,” he says. “Tom’s wisdom really applied to that. It’s about protecting yourself, but also selling it. Pain is temporary. You’ve got to put yourself on the line.”

He grins. “He was very right. I definitely didn’t escape without some cuts and bruises. But the movie delivers in that way.”

For Powell, it’s not just about pain tolerance; it’s about everything that got him here. He knows the man he was a few years ago couldn’t have made this movie. “Every single movie for me has been film school,” he says. “And Edgar Wright's is one of the film schools I’ve always wanted to attend.”

The Running Man is an adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. AP

There’s a quiet pride in how he describes Wright’s method. “There’s such intention in the frame – the lenses, how the camera moves, how things flow through camera,” he says. “Even the edit – if something comes from one side of the frame, he wants it to continue in the next shot. He understands how the eye works, and what makes it dynamic for audiences around the world.”

It’s the kind of detail, Powell says, he wouldn’t have understood earlier in his career. “I don’t know if I could have made this movie five years ago,” he admits. “Now, after everything I’ve learnt, I can really talk things out with Edgar, and understand what works on screen and what doesn’t.”

He pauses before adding: “You spend years figuring out who you are, and how you work, and then suddenly you find yourself surrounded by the people who bring out the best in you. That’s where I am right now.”

His growth has come with bruises – literal and otherwise. Powell’s career has been a steady climb, from supporting turns in Top Gun: Maverick, to romantic-comedy charm in Anyone But You, to the brash bad boy of Twisters, to finally stepping into the lead of an Edgar Wright blockbuster. Each one has tested something different – his confidence, his instincts, his patience.

Edgar Wright's latest is an anti-establishment sci-fi film also staring Michael Cera. Photo: Paramount Pictures

“This is a hyper-specific moment in my life,” he says. “I’ve got the brain trust around me to pull this off. It’s a painful, precise, exciting experience – and it’s exactly where I want to be.”

Pain may be temporary, as Cruise told him. But growth, for Powell, is cumulative. Each lesson builds on the last. Each role leaves a scar that hardens into skill. And now, standing at the front of The Running Man, he’s bulletproof enough to enjoy it.

Wright’s film brings a new edge to the story – less cartoonish than the Schwarzenegger version, more grounded and visceral. It’s a dystopian chase through a collapsing media landscape, filmed with Wright’s trademark precision and Powell’s full physical commitment.

For the actor, it’s not just another step up the ladder; it’s the film he’s been working towards since the start. The one that demands everything Powell has learnt – and the one that finally shows who he’s become.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

Destroyer Director: Karyn Kusama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Sebastian Stan Rating: 3/5 UAE release: January 31

Thor%3A%20Love%20and%20Thunder%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Taika%20Waititi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Hemsworth%2C%20Natalie%20Portman%2C%20Christian%20Bale%2C%20Russell%20Crowe%2C%20Tessa%20Thompson%2C%20Taika%20Waititi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ipaf in numbers Established: 2008 Prize money: $50,000 (Dh183,650) for winners and $10,000 for those on the shortlist. Winning novels: 13 Shortlisted novels: 66 Longlisted novels: 111 Total number of novels submitted: 1,780 Novels translated internationally: 66

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Quick facts on cancer Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, after cardiovascular diseases

About one in five men and one in six women will develop cancer in their lifetime

By 2040, global cancer cases are on track to reach 30 million

70 per cent of cancer deaths occur in low and middle-income countries

This rate is expected to increase to 75 per cent by 2030

At least one third of common cancers are preventable

Genetic mutations play a role in 5 per cent to 10 per cent of cancers

Up to 3.7 million lives could be saved annually by implementing the right health

strategies

strategies The total annual economic cost of cancer is $1.16 trillion

BeIN Sports currently has the rights to show - Champions League - English Premier League - Spanish Primera Liga - Italian, French and Scottish leagues - Wimbledon and other tennis majors - Formula One - Rugby Union - Six Nations and European Cups

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68') Watford 0 Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Star%20Wars%3A%20Episode%20I%20%E2%80%93%20The%20Phantom%20Menace %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Big%20Ape%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20LucasArts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20PlayStation%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE results

Lost to Oman by eight runs

Beat Namibia by three wickets

Lost to Oman by 12 runs

Beat Namibia by 43 runs UAE fixtures

Free admission. All fixtures broadcast live on icc.tv Tuesday March 15, v PNG at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Friday March 18, v Nepal at Dubai International Stadium

Saturday March 19, v PNG at Dubai International Stadium

Monday March 21, v Nepal at Dubai International Stadium

'Top Gun: Maverick' Rating: 4/5 Directed by: Joseph Kosinski Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Ed Harris

SANCTIONED Kirill Shamalov, Russia's youngest billionaire and previously married to Putin's daughter Katarina

Petr Fradkov, head of recently sanctioned Promsvyazbank and son of former head of Russian Foreign Intelligence, the FSB.

Denis Bortnikov, Deputy President of Russia's largest bank VTB. He is the son of Alexander Bortnikov, head of the FSB which was responsible for the poisoning of political activist Alexey Navalny in August 2020 with banned chemical agent novichok.

Yury Slyusar, director of United Aircraft Corporation, a major aircraft manufacturer for the Russian military.

Elena Aleksandrovna Georgieva, chair of the board of Novikombank, a state-owned defence conglomerate.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203S%20Money%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20London%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Zhiznevsky%2C%20Eugene%20Dugaev%20and%20Andrei%20Dikouchine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%245.6%20million%20raised%20in%20total%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Sweet%20Tooth %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Price, base / as tested Dh97,600

Engine 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight v-twin engine

Transmission Six-speed gearbox

Power 78hp @ 5,250rpm

Torque 145Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 5.0L / 100km (estimate)