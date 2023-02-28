Dubai resident Nutsa Buzaladze sails through American Idol audition to make Hollywood cut

A Dubai resident fulfilled her childhood dream of auditioning for American Idol — and progressed to the next round in Hollywood after impressing judges.

Nutsa Buzaladze, 25, who is originally from Georgia, caught the attention of the long-running reality show's judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — in her audition that aired on Monday, which was also the debut episode of season 21.

"I flew 17 hours from Dubai but it was totally worth it. I cannot believe I'm here," she says in her audition.

But it was not all smooth sailing a first.

Bulzaladze, who began her performance with a rendition of Lady Marmalade, received a lukewarm reception from the three judges at first, with Perry saying: "It was turned up too hot."

"There is a voice in there. Don't push it. Just give us natural beauty," the pop star told the aspiring singer.

Bulzaladze then sang the 1977 song The Greatest Love of All, popularised by Whitney Houston in the 1980s, this time winning applause from all three.

"You nailed it," Richie told her.

"You just need to be you. It just needs to be real and it could really be something," Perry added, before calling for a vote.

All three judges then gave Bulzaladze their seal of approval, sending her to Hollywood for the next round, before Bryan brands her "the JLo from Georgia".

"All I ever dreamed in my life was this. God is real and He makes miracles, just remember that," Bulzaladze posted on Instagram on Monday, along with a photo of her "golden ticket".

However, she's no stranger to talent shows, having participated in several in her home country, and even won the reality show X Factor Georgia in 2015. In 2019 she released her debut album Nutsa22.

But Bulzaladze said making it to the American Idol was something she's been "dreaming about" all her life.

"Still can't believe this happened. I want to say biggest thanks to American Idol judges for this opportunity. I won’t let you down and will work on everything to become better for the Hollywood week," she posted on Instagram.

First aired in 2002, American Idol remains hugely successful with many participants and winners becoming well-known pop stars. Past winners include Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks.