Critics' Choice Awards 2023 winners: RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once win big

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary have been the big winners this year at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

India's RRR also took home the awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.

The annual ceremony had A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s Abbott Elementary lead television nominations with six.

Chelsea Handler hosted the broadcast and special awards were presented to Janelle Monae and Jeff Bridges, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here's a full list of winners on the night:

Best Picture

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actress

WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Director

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S S Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Limited Series

WINNER: The Dropout

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

Best Drama Series

WINNER: Better Call Saul

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

Yellowstone

Best Young Actor/Actress

WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Best Comedy

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Acting Ensemble

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Talk Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special

WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Best Foreign Language Series

WINNER: Pachinko

1899

Borgen

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Garcia!

The Kingdom Exodus

Kleo

My Brilliant Friend

Tehran

Best Animated Series

WINNER: “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

“Undone” (Prime Video)

Best Movie Made for Television

WINNER: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

“Fresh” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Three Months” (Paramount+)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man” (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Diego Luna – “Andor” (Disney+)

Adam Scott – “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Prime Video)

Best Hair and Makeup

WINNER: “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Whale” (A24)

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Editing

WINNER: Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Tom Cross – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Monika Willi – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Production Design

WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Linus Sandgren – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Comedy Series

WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Better Things” (FX)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Reboot” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Renee Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva” (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” (FX)

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – “Reboot” (Hulu)

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

#SeeHer Award

Janelle Monae

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Ben Foster – “The Survivor” (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – “This is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Mary Zophres – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Catherine Martin – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Best Song

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films)

“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)

“New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise” (Netflix)

Best Score

WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Michael Giacchino – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

Hildur Gudnadottir – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun” (A24)

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” (Universal Pictures)

Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale” (A24)

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Janelle Monae – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans” (Searchlight Pictures)

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – “Call Me Kat” (Fox)

James Marsden – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Paulina Alexis – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – “Uncoupled” (Netflix)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Murray Bartlett – “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient” (FX)

Matthew Goode – “The Offer” (Paramount+)

Ray Liotta – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – “Gaslit” (Starz)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

Dominique Fishback – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – “Gaslit” (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – “Candy” (Hulu)

Juno Temple – “The Offer” (Paramount+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Andre Braugher – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – “Evil” (Paramount+)

John Lithgow – “The Old Man” (FX)

Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Carol Burnett – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Foreign Language Film

WINNER: “RRR” (Variance Films)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Close” (A24)

“Decision to Leave” (Mubi)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – “Prey” (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – “Gaslit” (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – “The First Lady” (Showtime)