Critics' Choice Awards 2023 winners: RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once win big

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary have been the big winners this year at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
India's RRR also took home the awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.
The annual ceremony had A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s Abbott Elementary lead television nominations with six.
Chelsea Handler hosted the broadcast and special awards were presented to Janelle Monae and Jeff Bridges, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here's a full list of winners on the night:
Best Picture
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Actress
WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Director
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S S Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Limited Series
WINNER: The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
Best Drama Series
WINNER: Better Call Saul
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
Best Young Actor/Actress
WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
Best Comedy
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Acting Ensemble
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Talk Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special
WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early
Best Foreign Language Series
WINNER: Pachinko
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Tehran
Best Animated Series
WINNER: “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)
“Bluey” (Disney+)
“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)
“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)
“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)
“Undone” (Prime Video)
Best Movie Made for Television
WINNER: “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
“Fresh” (Hulu)
“Prey” (Hulu)
“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)
“The Survivor” (HBO)
“Three Months” (Paramount+)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)
Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man” (FX)
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Diego Luna – “Andor” (Disney+)
Adam Scott – “Severance” (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Prime Video)
Best Hair and Makeup
WINNER: “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
“The Whale” (A24)
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
“RRR” (Variance Films)
“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Best Editing
WINNER: Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
Tom Cross – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
Monika Willi – “Tár” (Focus Features)
Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Best Production Design
WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)
Linus Sandgren – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)
Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár” (Focus Features)
Best Comedy Series
WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO)
“The Bear” (FX)
“Better Things” (FX)
“Ghosts” (CBS)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“Reboot” (Hulu)
“Reservation Dogs” (FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max)
Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
Renee Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva” (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” (FX)
Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – “Reboot” (Hulu)
Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
#SeeHer Award
Janelle Monae
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jeff Bridges
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)
“Turning Red” (Pixar)
“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
Ben Foster – “The Survivor” (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)
Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
Ben Whishaw – “This is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
Mary Zophres – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
Catherine Martin – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)
Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)
Best Song
WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films)
“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
“Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)
“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)
“New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise” (Netflix)
Best Score
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Tár” (Focus Features)
Michael Giacchino – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)
Justin Hurwitz – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)
John Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)
Hildur Gudnadottir – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun” (A24)
Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” (Universal Pictures)
Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale” (A24)
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)
Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Janelle Monae – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)
Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)
Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans” (Searchlight Pictures)
Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)
Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)
Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – “Call Me Kat” (Fox)
James Marsden – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Paulina Alexis – “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX)
Marcia Gay Harden – “Uncoupled” (Netflix)
Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Murray Bartlett – “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson – “The Patient” (FX)
Matthew Goode – “The Offer” (Paramount+)
Ray Liotta – “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – “Gaslit” (Starz)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Claire Danes – “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)
Dominique Fishback – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – “Gaslit” (Starz)
Melanie Lynskey – “Candy” (Hulu)
Juno Temple – “The Offer” (Paramount+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Andre Braugher – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – “Evil” (Paramount+)
John Lithgow – “The Old Man” (FX)
Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
Carol Burnett – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: “RRR” (Variance Films)
“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)
“Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)
“Close” (A24)
“Decision to Leave” (Mubi)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
Lily James – “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
Amber Midthunder – “Prey” (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – “Gaslit” (Starz)
Michelle Pfeiffer – “The First Lady” (Showtime)