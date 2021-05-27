Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2021: Emirati doctor Omar Al Hammadi says facts and context are key to understanding Covid-19

Ever since the UAE lodged its first official Covid-19 case in January 2020, Dr Omar Al Hammadi has become an authoritative and comforting presence on our screens.

An official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Prevention, he remains one of the faces of official televised briefings declaring the latest infection and recovery rates and providing sensible everyday advice on living during the pandemic.

Some of those ideas and reflections are now found in his new Arabic book Al Ijtiyaah (The Invasion), available at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

ندوة لتكريم خطوط الدفاع الاولى في مواجهة وباء كورونا والاحتفال بإطلاق كتاب جديد للزميل الدكتور عمر الحمادي @drmentalist المتحدث الرسمي للاحاطة الاعلامية لحكومة الامارات.

الكتاب بعنوان " الجائحة، كورونا ماذا حدث؟"

الندوة يديرها المميز محمد المرزوقي @Arabiology pic.twitter.com/JNzTS1ouBj — محمد المرزوقي (@mohd_almarzooqi) May 25, 2021

Speaking on Tuesday at the event, being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until Saturday, Al Hammadi said the work is not so much a memoir but a series of explainers and tips derived from questions posed in briefings and from the public.

Topics range from the scientific origins of Covid-19 to the nature of viruses and the purpose of vaccines.

ومُعرجاً على تجارب الدول التي تفاوتت في ردود أفعالها واستجابتها واستيعابها لحجم الأزمة من أجل منع استخلاص العبر ومنع حصول الجائحة القادمة، لينتهي الكتاب بالحديث عن المستقبل القريب وصولاً إلى مرحلة تسطيح المنحنى وبلوغ الحصانة المتينة. الكتاب متوفر في جناح دائرة الثقافة والسياحة. pic.twitter.com/NEAYK0guir — عمر عبدالرحمن الحمادي (@drmentalist) May 23, 2021

He acknowledged similar material is out already, but he chose to publish after a year since the emergence of the coronavirus to provide a more nuanced understanding.

“A few of my colleagues released books and papers on the pandemic already. Speaking for myself, I wasn’t ready," he said.

“The information at the time wasn’t clear and the virus wasn’t mature. We were still raising our awareness when it comes to treatments.

"This is also not really a medical book and is accessible to everyone. While there is some scientific information in there, I tried to write in a way people can digest," he said. "I also look at the virus from a philosophical and historical perspective."

Combatting conspiracy theories

In many ways, Al Ijtiyaah is an extension of what Al Hammadi does on the small screen.

He said he understands and sympathises with the fear, uncertainty and trauma Covid-19 unleashed on to the world, but only through clear information and reflection will we be able to fully grasp the situation.

The rise in conspiracy theories surrounding the virus, which Al Hammadi described as a global malaise, needs confronting with hard facts.

"We are used to understanding that viruses normally emerge naturally, so why is it now some of us think that it is man-made," he said.

"Those who believe in these things must provide the proof. The onus is not on us but on them to provide that evidence."

Al Hammadi also tackled the notion that shadowy pharmaceutical companies created the virus in order to sell ready-made vaccines.

“Science has made major developments, especially when it comes to vaccines and vital medicines over the last 10 to 15 years," he said.

"Also you are talking about a global virus, so this has made many of the world's vaccine companies work rapidly to help the people.

“Prior to the virus, there has been many hurdles to vaccine creation. Now that has been surpassed to meet international needs and to continually advance the development of science.”

Learning from history

With a successful vaccine drive and a range of public safety measures, Al Hammadi urged for calm as the UAE plots a path to recovery.

Context and an appreciation of history also provides a more nuanced understanding of Covid-19 today.

"Maybe this is the worst thing many of us have witnessed in our lives but there have been more devastating incidents like the Spanish flu of 1918 which killed over 55 million people," he said.

"Science developed a great deal since then when it comes to vaccines. Instead of having viruses quickly spread, we now found ways, at least, to slow its spread down to a crawl.

“That is a big accomplishment when compared to what happened in the past."

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair continues at Adnec with safety precautions and a hybrid programme of in-person and digital events.

More international and regional authors will appear, either physically or online, including Jordanian author and 2021 International Prize for Arabic Fiction winner Jalal Barjas and French-Egyptian novelist Gilbert Sinoue.

More information on the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is available at adbookfair.com

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

New Zealand T20 squad New Zealand T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Credits Produced by: Colour Yellow Productions and Eros Now

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jassi Gill, Piyush Mishra, Diana Penty, Aparshakti Khurrana

Star rating: 2.5/5

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

