Turning perfume into a work of art: the Dubai artist behind Mona Kattan’s new painting

If you've ever marvelled at a perfume bottle on your dresser and thought about how its look is unique – a work of art, almost – then you would probably appreciate Anna McKeown's work.

The artist, who lives in Dubai, is creating a name for herself in the niche field of perfume art – that is, depicting famous fragrance bottles on canvas. Each piece comes with her trademark drips and abstract style.

The final artwork makes for a chic, colourful addition to a home or public space. Add to that the fact the bottles are often customised, featuring a client's initials and other personalised elements, and they suddenly become haute gift options, too.

As an artist, it's important to create work that people want to buy because it shows that it's popular, and you're also able to invest in yourself

“Living in Dubai definitely played a role in the subject matter,” says McKeown, when asked what led her to this niche field. “As an expat, I was thinking about recreating on canvas things that people commonly gave as gifts, something that could also be customised.”

It all started with a painting of Tom Ford's Fabulous perfume bottle, a personal favourite that she believes sends a bold statement when hung up. And things only grew from there. "People soon started asking me to create bottles that had meaning to them," she says.

Besides selling prints, McKeown also takes commissions, for which she goes the extra mile. "I usually ask the person to show me the room they're putting the painting in. I can match the colours to suit the interiors of the home, change things around in the painting. It's like a journey I'm having with my clients."

McKeown moved to the UAE eight years ago, working as an art school teacher. Over the years, she has worked in a number of educational institutions in the region, teaching everyone from preschoolers to adults, but it was only last year that she decided to dedicate herself, full-time, to her art.

Anna McKeown was recently commissioned to create a painting of a Kayali perfume bottle by Huda Kattan. Courtesy Anna Anna McKeown

And that dedication is paying off, too. Since deciding to pursue her passion wholeheartedly, she has amassed several famous clients. Irish model Vogue Williams recently commissioned two paintings to give to her husband, British TV personality Spencer Matthews, as a gift, created in his favourite colours.

McKeown's latest painting is of a bottle of Kayali perfume. The piece was commissioned by beauty mogul Huda Kattan as a birthday gift for her sister Mona, who founded the Kayali brand. "It was great to work for such a famous and amazing brand," says the artist.

"It's been a dream for me, really. I used to teach my students to always do their best and have a career that they really want, and this is something I have always wanted to do. I've always had that desire to have my own business and sell my own art. As an artist, it's important to create work that people want to buy because it shows that it's popular, and you're also able to invest in yourself."

McKeown takes into account the room the artwork will be placed in when designing a piece.

With last year being a relatively quiet one, owing to the pandemic, McKeown says she was lucky to have a studio at home where she was able to spend more time painting. This extended period indoors offered another surprising benefit, too.

"There were a lot of people sitting at home thinking about how they wanted to change it or do it up, so business was pretty good. There was a dip, initially, but people were definitely investing more in their interiors overall."

Her pieces range between Dh750 and Dh25,000, and McKeown hopes the price points make her art accessible to all. It's also for this reason that while she may be known for her bottle canvases, she has decided to branch out.

"People have been asking me to draw all kinds of things, not just bottles, but other items, many of which are a part of the lifestyle accredited to Dubai," she says.

That means customised paintings of watches and cars, in her abstract style are all proving popular. She also recreates people's wedding photographs, painted and styled up as if they were on the front cover of a fashion magazine. "People love it," she says.

Taking her perfume art up a notch, McKeown is now drawing on the bottles using acrylic paint and a layer of gloss. These customised pieces are then placed within a glass case, and make for another whimsical gift.

We're going to be seeing a lot more of McKeown's chic designs in the months to come. She was recently chosen as one of five artists to collaborate with Dubai company Stretch ME, creating custom wallpaper designs, so the bold colours of her creations could soon be splashed across walls in the region.

"They could be anything, prints of lipsticks or shoes to mix things up," she says. "It doesn't even have to be just bottles. I'm quite excited."

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday, February 8 v Kenya; Friday, February 9 v Canada; Sunday, February 11 v Nepal; Monday, February 12 v Oman; Wednesday, February 14 v Namibia; Thursday, February 15 final

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

THE RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner: Alnawar, Connor Beasley (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner: Raniah, Noel Garbutt, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh90,000 2,200m Winner: Saarookh, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez 6.30pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Rated Conditions Dh125,000 1,600m Winner: RB Torch, Tadhg O’Shea, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Al Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh70,000 1,600m Winner: MH Wari, Antonio Fresu, Elise Jeane 7.30pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,600m Winner: Mailshot, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match on BeIN Sports

2019 ASIAN CUP FINAL Japan v Qatar

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

