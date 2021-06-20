Rakan Kurdi: the Saudi artist with muscle atrophy who's painted portraits of Sheikh Zayed and Mohammed bin Salman

The painter, 29, takes orders worth up to 50,000 Saudi riyals per artwork

Rakan Kurdi sits in his studio surrounded by awards and art supplies. To the left hangs a digitally printed painting of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

“It took me one month to finish it and now I’m offering it for sale for 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666),” he tells The National.

The Saudi artist, 29, is in a wheelchair as he has muscle atrophy, but he finds his disability has only fuelled him in carving out an illustrious career.

“I was in a challenge against myself, and I won this challenge,” he says. “Maybe a normal person can draw easily, but for me, with my illness, it is hard.”

Kurdi first started drawing when he was 8 years old, attending the Disabled Children’s Association, a specialised school for people with disabilities in Saudi Arabia. It was one of his teachers there who first discovered his talent. “She told me I have an eye for art and encouraged me to keep going.”

He still remembers the advice she gave him: “Rakan, you must work on your talent, learn more at home and keep practising to develop your skills.”

Rakan Abdulaziz Kurdi, A "professional" Saudi painter and designer. Photo: Rakan twitter account
Rakan Abdulaziz Kurdi is known for his portraits as well as nature paintings. Twitter / Rakan Kurdi

Since then, he’s been drawing for at least two hours every day and has become a well-known professional in the region’s art world.

These days, Kurdi takes orders worth SAR50,000 per painting, with prices starting from about SAR5,000, depending on the size of the work. Inspired by the work of Leonardo da Vinci – “we both belong to the same school of art” – he specialises in portraits and sometimes nature landscapes.

I always try to draw people in the most beautiful way possible

"The portraits attract me because I first need to understand and study the character of whom I'm drawing, then try to represent that along with their feelings.”

His attention to detail is astounding; each painting looks like a photograph. It’s the “precision” that make his pieces stand out, he says.

"I love precision in my work. I always aim to finish my paintings in a precise [way] and at high quality. And I always try to draw people in the most beautiful way possible.”

He’s painted plenty of high-profile personalities, from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to classical singer Talal Maddah. One of his most famous pieces is of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from 2018, which received more than one million views in fewer than 19 hours on social media, according to Kurdi.

Social media is integral to his work. He has nearly 300,000 followers across Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, and he says he receives all of his orders via these platforms. So far, he has painted about 2,500 pieces since turning professional.

"I got my first order in 2013. I sold that portrait for SAR600.”

It’s been a long journey to get where he is today, however. "I faced many challenges, as anyone does starting something new in public.

Read More

A growing trend in pottery making has been seen in more studios opening around the city. Antonie Robertson / The NationalFrom pandemic hobby to newfound passion: why more people are turning to ceramic art in the UAE

Remembering Ismail Fattah: 'There were three things he loved: life, art and Iraq'

"There were no orders and no encouragement from people [at first], but I persisted, and I continued and continued. I used to draw, paint and showcase my work on my social accounts.”

While initially this didn’t get him orders, he did benefit from the critique he received on his work.

"My followers used to give me comments, ‘edit this, fix that’, so I learnt and enhanced."

Kurdi also later expanded his skillset to include digital drawing.

"It doesn't matter whether I'm drawing an oil painting or digital one, it is the tools that are different.”

He’s even installed his own printing facility in his house, on which he prints his digital works.

Rakan Abdulaziz Kurdi, A "professional" Saudi painter and designer. Photo: Rakan twitter account
Rakan Kurdi's attention to detail is astounding. Twitter / Rakan Kurdi

"When I die, I want people to say this person gave to the art scene something new, gave value for art.

"I don't to be someone who just passed by and that is it. I want my art to say: Rakan was here."

Published: June 20, 2021 08:42 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Immigrants walk for a better future in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Getty

World Refugee Day 2021: charting why 1 in 95 of us is displaced or seeking asylum

World
Lung cancer is responsible for seven per cent of all UAE cancer cases, 90 per cent of which are caused by smoking. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE becomes only second country in world to approve key lung cancer drug

Health
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - June 14, 2021: HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, participates in a turtle release with the The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi. (Abdullah Al Junaibi for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs )​ ---

Sea turtles released into Abu Dhabi waters after rehabilitation

Environment
Vladimir Vukovic's sense of smell and taste are still badly affected five months after catching Covid-19. Courtesy Vladimir Vukovic

Long Covid sufferers tell of perfume that smells like sewage

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read