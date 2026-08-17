Art fairs worth travelling to in 2026, from Venice and Paris to Seoul and Istanbul

For collectors, curators and art-focused travellers, it pays to plan ahead. The art fair calendar is filled with major and emerging events that offer not only opportunities to experience and acquire standout works, but also insights into how art interacts with a region's culture and history.

From museum-scale exhibitions and market-defining fairs to high-profile venues where you want to see and be seen, here are 10 key art events to visit through the second half of the year.

1. Venice Art Biennale: until November 22

Titled In Minor Keys, the 2026 Venice Art Biennale features 110 artists, collectives and artist-led organisations. Curated by Koyo Kouoh, it unfolds across the Giardini, Arsenale and national pavilions throughout the city, with countries presenting independently commissioned exhibitions alongside the central show.

2. Frieze Seoul: September 2 to 5

More than 125 galleries from 30 countries will take part in the fifth Frieze Seoul at the Coex convention centre in Gangnam. More than 70 per cent are based in the Asia-Pacific, with particular emphasis on art from South Korea and its neighbouring markets. Admission also includes the Kiaf Seoul art fair, which runs alongside Frieze Seoul.

3. Sydney Contemporary: September 3 to 6

For its 10th edition, Sydney Contemporary will fill Carriageworks with work from more than 100 galleries and 500 artists. Australia and New Zealand provide the foundation, joined by exhibitors from across the Asia-Pacific. Installations, performances, talks and demonstrations will run throughout the four days.

4. Fine Arts Paris: September 19 to 23

Fine Arts Paris is a multidisciplinary fair for art, antiques and design taking place at the Grand Palais in September. Photo: Fine Arts Paris Show caption: Fine Arts Paris is a multidisciplinary fair for art, antique…

Islamic art, Old Masters, antique furniture and contemporary jewellery will sit under one roof at the Grand Palais, where 100 dealers are taking part in the fifth Fine Arts Paris.

Sculpture has an expanded presence this year, while the new New Horizons section introduces 10 emerging dealers and makers. Visitors will also get an early look at the collection of the Musée du Grand Siècle, dedicated to 17th-century France and scheduled to open in Saint-Cloud in 2028.

5. Contemporary Istanbul: September 23 to 27

Now in its 21st edition, Contemporary Istanbul offers one of the clearest surveys of Turkey’s contemporary art market. Turkish artists and galleries appear alongside international exhibitors at Tersane Istanbul, a former Ottoman-era shipyard overlooking the Golden Horn.

6. Frieze London, Frieze Masters and 1-54: October 14 to 18

Three major fairs make London one of the busiest stops on the autumn calendar. Almost 300 galleries from 48 countries will be divided between Frieze London, which concentrates on contemporary work, and Frieze Masters, where the focus is art made before 2000, both before Frieze makes its debut in Abu Dhabi later in the year.

At Somerset House, 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair presents artists from Africa and its diaspora from October 15 to 18. Frieze Sculpture provides a free outdoor counterpart to the other two Frieze fairs in Regent’s Park.

7. Art Basel Paris: October 23 to 25

More than 200 exhibitors from 41 countries and territories are heading to the Grand Palais for Art Basel Paris. Nearly 30 are making their debut, while more than 60 operate spaces in France. Emerging artists and experimental projects feature alongside the established international galleries.

8. Art Cologne: November 5 to 8

Modernism and postwar art remain the particular strengths of Art Cologne, founded in 1967 and regarded as the world’s oldest fair of its kind. Its 59th edition will also include contemporary presentations and New Positions, a section giving emerging artists individual stands.

9. Paris Photo: November 12 to 15

Photography takes over the Grand Palais four weeks after Art Basel Paris. Coinciding with the medium’s bicentenary, the 29th Paris Photo covers vintage prints, modern masters, contemporary image-making and publishing. Galleries are joined by specialist publishers and cultural institutions.

10. Art Basel Miami Beach: December 4 to 6

The international art calendar closes in Miami Beach, where leading modern and contemporary galleries gather at the convention centre. Design Miami, Aqua Art Miami, Ink Miami Art Fair and exhibitions across the city turn the wider week into a much larger event.