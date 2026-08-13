UAE art guide: 12 exhibitions to see, from board games at Louvre Abu Dhabi to orange art at Ayyam Gallery

Art events are continuing across the UAE this summer, with galleries and institutions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah presenting a range of exhibitions.

Current highlights include A Board Game Adventure at Louvre Abu Dhabi, an exhibition that traces the journey of games including chess, Mancala, Ludo and Carrom as they travelled between ancient civilisations and evolved into those still played today; Khali Balak Men RISO which celebrates risograph printing as a medium shaped by experimentation, collaboration and creative exchange; and Body Quotidian at Sharjah Art Foundation, which places recent works by Laila Majid and Inaam Zafar in dialogue.

Together, the exhibitions reflect a wide range of practices across the country, from photography and works on paper to sculpture, design, craft and painting.

Here are 12 exhibitions to see across the UAE.

1. Khali Balak Men RISO at Tashkeel

Khali Balak Men RISO celebrates risograph printing as a medium shaped by experimentation, collaboration and creative exchange. Curated by Ibrahim Zaki, the group exhibition brings together artists and designers who have explored the process through workshops, personal practice and collective learning.

Risograph printing is known for its vivid colours, visible grain and imperfect registration, with variations produced by the machine becoming part of each finished work. Through posters, prints, cards and experimental formats, the exhibition highlights the textures, layered surfaces and unexpected outcomes that distinguish the technique from conventional digital printing.

The show also considers how risograph printing can create new approaches to image-making, storytelling and reproduction. By foregrounding the meeting of ink, paper and machine, it invites visitors to look closely at a process in which technical limitations often become opportunities for play and invention.

Participating artists include Ahmed Mansour, Aysha Saif Al Hemrani Al Shamsi, Bassem Boules, Dina Saadi, Ibrahim Zaki, Mariam Abbas, Mohannad Orabi, Nasir Nasrallah, Sara Baali and Weam Ali.cult

Until August 21; Dubai

2. Seeing Ourselves at Bassam Freiha Art Foundation

The exhibition positions Emirati students as image-makers documenting their UAE experiences. Photo: Bassam Freiha Art Foundation Show caption: The exhibition positions Emirati students as image-makers do…

Seeing Ourselves is a student-led photography exhibition developed through a year-long collaboration between Bassam Freiha Art Foundation and the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University.

The exhibition positions Emirati students as image-makers documenting their own experiences of the UAE through architectural, portrait and landscape photography. It was conceived partly as a response to the Bassam Freiha Private Collection, shifting authorship towards contemporary Emirati perspectives and allowing young artists to present the country.

The project brought together students from photography, graphic design and visual arts programmes. They worked across the stages of exhibition-making, including installation, branding, design and curatorial development.

Until August 31; Abu Dhabi

3. Spectrum: Becoming Visible, Becoming Image at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Faisal Al Marzooqi's Echo Chambers presents a grid of analogue portraits of musicians, using film photography and darkroom processes to explore rhythm, repetition and the overlooked moments that unfold around live performance. Photo: Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Faisal Al Marzooqi's Echo Chambers presents a grid of analog…

Spectrum showcases the work of the fourth cohort of Manarat Al Saadiyat's Photographer-in-Residence Programme, bringing together 10 UAE-based photographers and visual artists whose practices expand the possibilities of image-making. Developed over a four-month residency under the mentorship of photography expert Jassem Rabee Al Awadi, the exhibition marks the culmination of a programme combining research, critical exchange and studio practice.

Presented under the theme Becoming Visible: Becoming Image, the exhibition approaches photography as more than a documentary medium. Through photography, video, sculpture, textiles and mixed-media installation, the participating artists explore recurring motifs including stars, pearls, ghaf trees, the human body and everyday life, treating them as evolving symbols rather than fixed subjects.

The exhibition features work by Emirati, regional and international artists based in the UAE, reflecting Abu Dhabi's growing role as a centre for cross-cultural artistic exchange. Together, the works offer new perspectives on identity, memory, landscape and materiality while highlighting the diverse voices emerging from the country's photography and visual arts community.

As the culmination of Manarat Al Saadiyat's flagship residency programme, Spectrum also reflects the institution's role in nurturing creative talent through mentorship, studio access and public exhibition opportunities, providing a platform for the next generation of photographers and visual artists.

Until September 1; Abu Dhabi

4. The Two Walks: Works on Paper Selected by Judy Karkour at Carbon 12

The Two Walks brings together new and archival works on paper by 14 artists at Carbon 12 in Alserkal Avenue.

Selected by artist Judy Karkour, the exhibition considers paper not as a preparatory material, but as a complete and expressive medium in its own right. The works range from drawing and collage to mixed media, using paper to explore memory, abstraction, environmental fragility, urban development and inner emotional states.

Participating artists include Sarah Almehairi, Amir Khojasteh, Bernhard Buhmann, Faris Alshafar, Nour Malas, Solimar Miller, Amba Sayal-Bennett, Andre Butzer, Monika Grabuschnigg, Mayar Obedo, Nadine Ghandour, Edgar Orlaineta, Olaf Breuning and Philip Mueller.

Until September 5; Dubai

5. Human in the Loop at 421 Arts Campus

Ahmad AlAttar’s Human in the Loop asks whether we can control an unseen algorithm or it learns how to guide us. Ryan Lim for The National Show caption: Ahmad AlAttar’s Human in the Loop asks whether we can contro…

Human in the Loop is the first institutional solo exhibition by artist and engineer Ahmad AlAttar, transforming a concept from robotics and artificial intelligence into an interactive game of sound, touch and discovery.

The installation invites visitors to search for an unseen algorithm hidden within the gallery space. By pulling hanging ropes and listening to subtle changes in an evolving soundscape, participants gradually learn how the system responds. Glitches, distortions and bursts of sound act as clues, guiding visitors towards the algorithm before it relocates and the process begins again.

Drawing on AlAttar’s background in robotics engineering, the work explores the increasingly blurred relationship between humans and technology. The title references systems that rely on human input, but the installation questions whether people are directing technology or whether technology is quietly shaping human behaviour.

Developed through 421’s Artistic Development Programme, the work combines physical interaction with digital systems, encouraging visitors to reflect on attention, control and the ways technology influences everyday life. As participants become absorbed in the search, the installation raises broader questions about what is gained, and what is overlooked, when people allow themselves to be guided by algorithms.

Until September 13; Abu Dhabi

6. Time That Grows Slowly at Dom Art Projects

Curated by Alexander Burenkov, Time That Grows Slowly brings together 12 artists in an exhibition that considers time through the rhythms of plant life, proposing growth, decay and regeneration as alternatives to conventional ideas of linear progress.

The exhibition asks whether it is possible to perceive the world from a vegetal perspective, drawing attention to the often overlooked ways human existence depends on plants, from the oxygen we breathe and food we consume to the rhythms of agriculture and settlement. Site-specific installations explore ideas of care and communication between species while engaging with ecological, feminist, philosophical and postcolonial concerns.

Participating artists include Maha Alasaker, Srijon Chowdhury, Odonchimeg Davaadorj, Patricia Dominguez, Kwama Frigaux, Mevlana Lipp, Sulafa Mohammed, Tabita Rezaire, Shaima Shamsi, Farah Soltani, Antoine Renard and Nadia Waheed, with several exhibiting in Dubai for the first time.

Until September 13; Dubai

7. In Plain Sight at Gallery Isabelle

Alia Zaal’s latest solo exhibition offers an intimate exploration of the UAE landscape through paintings, works on paper and ceramic pieces that focus on fragments rather than sweeping vistas. Drawing inspiration from locations including Al Khawaneej in Dubai and the mangroves and mudflats of Abu Dhabi, the artist turns her attention to details of familiar trees and plants, creating works shaped as much by memory as by observation.

Rather than treating the landscape as a fixed subject, Zaal examines how it is perceived, remembered and reconstructed. Many of the paintings begin as smartphone photographs before being digitally altered through cropping, zooming and distortion. These interventions become part of the final work, reflecting the artist’s interest in how vision is shaped by context, technology and personal experience.

The exhibition is informed by the ideas of the 11th-century scholar Ibn Al Haytham, whose pioneering work on optics argued that sight is an active process influenced by memory and interpretation. Zaal extends these ideas through paintings that suggest the landscape is never entirely objective, but constantly transformed by the viewer’s perspective and lived experience.

Personal history also plays a role. Inspired in part by her father's difficulty in distinguishing certain colours, the exhibition approaches vision as something individual and incomplete rather than universal. Through close-up views of ghaf trees, mangroves and other familiar environments, In Plain Sight presents the Gulf landscape as a space of memory, perception and emotional connection.

Until September 15; Dubai

8. In Abstracto, In Concreto: On Memory and Presence at Efie Gallery

The paintings prompt visitors to think about the different ways in which the human body contains history, inheritance and imagination. Photo: Efie Gallery Show caption: The paintings prompt visitors to think about the different w…

In Abstracto, In Concreto: On Memory and Presence brings together four artists of African descent whose works move between figuration and abstraction to explore identity, memory and diasporic experience.

Curated by Brice Arsene Yonkeu, the exhibition features Luke Agada, Ludovic Nkoth, Naila Opiangah and Tunji Adeniyi-Jones. Across painting and charcoal drawing, the artists use the human body as a site where personal histories, cultural inheritance and imagination intersect.

Agada’s fluid compositions draw on the idea of the “third space”, presenting identity as something hybrid and unstable. Nkoth uses ambiguous settings and obscured expressions to create scenes shaped by the viewer’s own experiences, while Opiangah reduces figures to faceless silhouettes that assemble into architectural forms. Adeniyi-Jones draws from Yoruba mythology and culture, using vivid palettes and figures that gradually emerge from fields of colour and pattern.

Together, the works challenge straightforward readings of figurative painting and consider how abstraction can reveal the complexity of bodies shaped by movement, belonging and life across cultures.

Until September 17; Dubai

9. Tangerine Dreams at Ayyam Gallery

Tangerine Dreams at Ayyam Gallery explores how a single hue can evoke contrasting associations. Photo: Ayyam Gallery Show caption: Tangerine Dreams at Ayyam Gallery explores how a single hue …

Tangerine Dreams brings together artists from different generations around the simple subject of the colour orange. The group exhibition explores how a single hue can evoke contrasting associations, moving between warmth and intensity, celebration and nostalgia.

Works by artists including Sama Alshaibi, Abdalla Al Omari, Tammam Azzam, Thaier Helal, Leila Nseir, Faisal Samra, Khaled Takreti and Kais Salman use orange as a starting point to explore memory, landscape, identity and transformation. Across painting, photography and mixed media, the colour shifts between references to sunlight, fire, fruit and changing horizons.

The exhibition is accompanied by Irish poet Roisin Kelly's Oranges, which uses the act of selecting fruit as a metaphor for intimacy and desire. Its inclusion extends the show's exploration of colour beyond the visual, connecting orange with touch, scent, instinct and memory.

Until September 18; Dubai

10. Body Quotidian at Sharjah Art Foundation

Body Quotidian brings together recent works by Laila Majid and Inaam Zafar in an exhibition exploring the human body through metaphor, material and everyday experience.

Curated by Raja’a Khalid, assistant curator at Sharjah Art Foundation, the exhibition places Majid and Zafar’s sculptures, photographs and paintings in dialogue with one another. While their practices differ, both artists approach the body indirectly, through surfaces, silhouettes, domestic spaces and the materials that suggest flesh, heat, touch and presence.

The exhibition considers how bodies are perceived, altered and contained, particularly as technology continues to reshape ideas of youth, beauty and truth. Across the works, the body often appears in partial or suggested form, moving between intimacy, play, desire and mortality.

Until September 20; Sharjah

11. Vantage Point 13 at Sharjah Art Foundation

Vantage Point 13 marks a new chapter for Sharjah Art Foundation's long-running photography platform as it moves into the institution's dedicated photography gallery. Selected through an international open call, six artists present newly commissioned photographic series developed with the foundation's curatorial and production support.

The exhibition features work by Adam Rouhana, Guanyu Xu, Latifa AlBokhari, Luisa Dorr, Maheder Haileselassie and Sathish Kumar. Together, their projects demonstrate the breadth of contemporary lens-based practice, reflecting the programme's evolution from a platform for UAE-based photographers into an international exhibition embracing diverse approaches to photography.

Introduced in 2013, Vantage Point has become one of the UAE's key photography initiatives. This edition also reflects the foundation's expanded commitment to supporting new work, with participating artists receiving production funding to create original projects specifically for the exhibition.

Opens August 8, until November 29; Sharjah

12. A Board Game Adventure at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Interactive displays sit alongside rare artefacts in A Board Game Adventure at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Interactive displays sit alongside rare artefacts in A Board…

A Board Game Adventure transforms Louvre Abu Dhabi into a giant playground, using some of the world's oldest games to explore how people have connected across cultures for thousands of years. Designed for children but engaging for all ages, the exhibition traces the journey of games including chess, Mancala, Ludo and Carrom as they travelled between ancient civilisations and evolved into the games still played today.

The exhibition combines immersive installations with rare artefacts borrowed from international museums, including some of the earliest known board game objects from ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, Iran and India. Highlights include centuries-old chess pieces carved from ivory and rock crystal, engraved backgammon pieces, ancient six-sided dice and one of the earliest known predecessors of Ludo.

Interactive displays encourage visitors to solve puzzles, challenge artificial intelligence, play on oversized game boards and discover how strategy, chance and storytelling have always been part of human play. Throughout the exhibition, historical figures ranging from Queen Nefertari and Achilles to samurai Hatakeyama Shigetada are reimagined through playful “player profiles”, linking games to the personalities and cultures that shaped them.

Rather than presenting games as simple entertainment, A Board Game Adventure reveals them as cultural objects that have crossed borders, adapted to societies and brought people together for millennia.

Until April 25, 2027