UAE art guide: 12 museum and gallery exhibitions to see, including first Rothko at auction in Dubai

From a $180 million trove of modern giants, including Rothko’s No. 31 (Yellow Stripe), to a group exhibition spotlighting regional trailblazers like Najat Makki, there's a lot to see this week.

Solo exhibitions by French-born photographer Nicolas Cornet, Emirati artist Afra Al Dhaheri and Indian artist Vandana Sudhir are among the highlights, as is Spanish artist-researcher Asuncion Molinos Gordo's show about food production at Jameel Arts Centre that is soon drawing to a close.

Here are 12 exhibitions taking place across the UAE.

1. The Robert F and Patricia G Ross Weis Collection at Christie's Dubai

Highlights from the Robert F and Patricia G Ross Weis Collection are on display at Christie’s Dubai until September 12. The $180 million collection, set to go to auction in November, features works by some of the most important artists of the 20th century, including Matisse, Picasso, Braque, Ernst, Mondrian, Rothko and Gorky.

Among the highlights is Mark Rothko’s No. 31 (Yellow Stripe) from 1958, valued at $50 million – marking the first time a Rothko has been exhibited by an auction house in Dubai.

Until September 12; Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm, Dubai

2. Everyman's Mountain at Lawrie Shabibi

Forest – 001 (2021), archival print on cotton rag. Photo: Omar Al Gurg / Lawrie Shabibi

Emirati photographer and designer Omar Al Gurg is presenting his first solo show with Everyman’s Mountain. The exhibition at Lawrie Shabibi features 24 archival prints from a six-day trek up Kilimanjaro in 2021. From misty forests and regenerating moorlands to the fragile icy summit, Al Gurg’s work shows the mountain as a shifting ecosystem, shaped by nature and human activity.

The exhibition is as much a personal odyssey as it is a broader environmental mediation, a tribute to nature’s quiet transformations and our collective duty to preserve them.

Until September 12; Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm; Dubai

3. Currents: Journeys in Motion at Etihad Modern Art Gallery

The fish on Vandana Sudhir’s painted bottles are a vibrant metaphor to human society and diversity. The artwork by the Indian artist was inspired from her 2019-2021 tenure in the Maldivian archipelago, when her husband, Sunjay Sudhir, current Indian ambassador to the UAE, served as India’s high commissioner in the Maldives.

Sudhir’s solo exhibition at Etihad Museum is, in fact, shaped by her experiences in more than 10 countries, from Egypt, Syria and Libya to Switzerland, Australia and, of course, the UAE.

The artworks presented in Currents: Journeys in Motion touch upon themes of migration and belonging, using upcycled materials such as bottles.

The exhibition concludes with an ocean-themed meditative space where visitors can inscribe their own memories, experiences and reflections.

Until September 15; Monday to Sunday, 8am-9pm; Abu Dhabi

4. I Paint Your Grace, I Paint Your Pain, I Paint Love at Leila Heller Gallery

Blue Morning Hunt (2024) by Reza Derakshani. Photo: Leila Heller Gallery

Reza Derakshani’s first solo exhibition in five years brings together pieces from three bodies of work by the Iranian-American artist.

In the Hunt / Rider series, he draws from Persian miniatures and poetry and the artist’s experiences growing up in north-eastern Iran. The series features horses as a metaphor for the pursuit of meaning and freedom.

The Day and Night / Fig Leaf series embeds imagery from Persian conceptions of paradise. In the Migration / Grey Zone series, meanwhile, Derakshani blends abstraction and figuration to trace his movement across various geographic and artistic landscapes, including symbols such as turtles and fragmented maps of Iran.

I Paint Your Grace, I Paint Your Pain, I Paint Love is a sharp entry point into Derakshani’s practice, showcasing his deft exploration of personal and sociopolitical topics through Persian artistic traditions.

Until September 15; Monday to Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 11am-7pm; Dubai

5. Upside Down at Leila Heller Gallery

Morteza Khazaie uses wood to evoke a powerful metaphor for individual and societal change. Photo: Leila Heller Gallery

In Upside Down, Morteza Khazaie uses wood to make tall, curved forms inspired by trees bending to wind and storms. The sculptures show how trees endure without breaking by adapting to the elements. The works evoke a powerful metaphor for individual and societal change, transforming under pressure but nonetheless enduring.

The use of wood in this context is also interesting. The material carries a sense of growth and history, while underscoring the resilience found in nature. It embodies the juxtaposition between pliability and strength. As curator Farshad Mahoutforoush says about the exhibition: “Through these works, I wanted to explore how softness can be strength, and how being ‘upside down’ might simply mean seeing things differently.”

Until September 15; Monday to Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 11am- 7pm; Dubai

6. Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Abu Dhabi is part of a global tour. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment

Harry Potter: The Exhibition has arrived in the UAE for the first time, opening in Abu Dhabi's Manarat Al Saadiyat. Part of a global tour that began in Philadelphia in 2022, the immersive experience has stopped in cities such as New York, Paris and Melbourne, drawing 3.7 million visitors worldwide.

The exhibition is a celebration of the franchise and its fans, as it rewards those most passionate about the books and films with displays of costumes and memorabilia. It features 25 unique rooms, each with an homage to a specific locale or scene from the stories.

Until September 21; open daily, except Tuesday; various timings; Abu Dhabi

7. The Peasant, the Scholar and the Engineer at Jameel Arts Centre

Asuncion Molinos Gordo's work draws on anthropology and cultural studies. Photo: Jameel Arts Centre

Spanish artist-researcher Asuncion Molinos Gordo’s first major retrospective in West Asia surveys 15 years of her work on rural knowledge, land use and food systems.

Gordo's work draws on anthropology and cultural studies. It reframes farmers as not only food producers, but also intellectuals and engineers. Their vernacular practices, she points out, may hold keys to sustainability.

Works that are being featured in the exhibition include her famous World Agriculture Museum, which was first staged in Cairo in 2010 and won the Sharjah Biennial Prize in 2015. Another highlight is Como Soliamos, a 2020 rammed-earth installation echoing Andalusian and falaj irrigation techniques.

Until September 28; Saturday to Monday, Wednesday to Thursday, 10am-8pm; Friday; noon-8pm; Dubai

8. Huangshan, Monochrome Study at Gallery X

Nicolas Cornet’s monochrome images capture Huangshan’s enigmatic and surreal quality. Photo: Nicolas Cornet

In Huangshan, Monochrome Study, Nicolas Cornet captures the mountain range in China’s eastern province of Anhui in all its might and majesty.

His monochrome photographs show lofty pine trees rising with the granite heights and peeking above dense rolls of cloud. The Huangshan range, also known as the Yellow Mountains, is famous for these otherworldly sights, even inspiring a school of Chinese landscape painting named after it.

It is hard to say whether Cornet drew inspiration from the 17th century painters Shi Tao and Mei Qing, who depicted Huangshan with a touch of mysticism through bold brushwork and restrained palettes, but it is not a leap.

The decision by the French photographer, who lives in Dubai, to shoot in monochrome accentuates Huangshan’s enigmatic and surreal quality. Winding paths that descend into the mist are captured, with panoramic shots that show the scale of the mountain range.

Until September 28; Monday to Sunday, 10am-10pm; Sharjah

9. Instruments of Viewing and Obscurity at Green Art Gallery

Nazgol Ansarinia's installation is designed like a maze or scaled-down city. Photo: Green Art Gallery

Iranian artist Nazgol Ansarinia’s installation at Green Art Gallery explores mass housing architecture in Tehran, especially the use of concrete and windows. She examines how these buildings relate to issues such as social control and privacy.

The installation is designed like a maze or scaled-down city, with watchtower-like forms and translucent surfaces shaped from window frames. Large video projections show facades of buildings transitioning from daylight to night. One scene captures a woman standing at her window, reversing the viewer’s gaze and challenging public-private boundaries.

Her work critiques modernist architecture’s legacy in the Global South, especially its environmental and social impacts. The installation invites reflection on how cities are built and how those structures affect people’s lives and sense of space.

Until October; Monday to Saturday, 11am to 7pm; Dubai

Athar (Trace) by Najat Al Makki. Photo: Sotheby’s Dubai

Organised by Aisha Alabbar Gallery and Sotheby’s Dubai, this exhibition is a significant collaboration between a local contemporary art gallery and an international platform.

Whispers of the Past showcases works by Najat Makki, Khalid Al Banna, Sara Al Haddad, Sara Aref Ahli and Samar Hejazi. This multigenerational group brings together paintings, sculptures, textiles, and glassworks that touch upon themes of memory and identity, while exploring how personal and collective histories are translated in materials and forms.

The exhibition is part of Sotheby’s Gallery Collective, a two-year partnership with UAE galleries launched in 2024. An artist talk, Brushes Between Us: Art and Legacy, moderated by Munira Al Sayegh, will open the programme on Thursday.

Until November 14; Sunday to Thursday, 9am-5pm; Dubai

11. Restless Circle at Sharjah Art Foundation

Afra Al Dhaheri's exhibition brings together artworks across a variety of materials and mediums. Photo: Sharjah Art Foundation

The centrepiece of Restless Circle, and the artwork that lends the exhibition its title, is an installation inspired by the desert plants that draw circular patterns in the sand as they swerve with the wind.

For Afra Al Dhaheri, this ceaseless, spiralling movement, with no specific destination or purpose, offers a sharp metaphor to the fatigue inflicted by the constant expectation to produce and perform.

It is a concern that pervades across several works in Restless Circle. Al Dhaheri specifically tackles the idea of repetition, highlighting its tension in relation to time. She uses a diversity of materials to explore these concepts, including rope, fabric, cement and even hair, arranging them in loops, strands and bends, forms that allude to the motions of time.

The body of work is thought-provoking – at once challenging capitalistic and artistic expectations of ceaseless production, while also showing how new forms of knowledge emerge from the cyclical processes of making and unmaking.

Until December 14; Saturday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday, 4pm-9pm; Sharjah

12. Seas are sweet, fish tears are salty at Jameel Arts Centre

Mohammad Alfaraj's show spans photography, film, installation and poetry. Photo: Jameel Arts Centre

Art Jameel presents the first institutional solo exhibition of Saudi artist Mohammad Alfaraj. Rooted in his hometown of Al Ahsa, the works draw from agricultural landscapes, oral traditions and the details of everyday life.

The show spans photography, film, installation and poetry, unfolding across both the indoor galleries and garden spaces of Jameel Arts Centre. Hands, birds and palm trees recur throughout, forming a loose constellation of motifs. New commissions include a sound piece, a site-specific structure and a video work. The exhibition reflects Alfaraj’s interest in storytelling, moving across human and non-human worlds.

Until January 4; Saturday to Thursday, 10am-8pm; Fridays, noon-8pm; Dubai

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

In%20the%20Land%20of%20Saints%20and%20Sinners %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERobert%20Lorenz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Liam%20Neeson%2C%20Kerry%20Condon%2C%20Jack%20Gleeson%2C%20Ciaran%20Hinds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

Four%20scenarios%20for%20Ukraine%20war %3Cp%3E1.%20Protracted%20but%20less%20intense%20war%20(60%25%20likelihood)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E2.%20Negotiated%20end%20to%20the%20conflict%20(30%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E3.%20Russia%20seizes%20more%20territory%20(20%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E4.%20Ukraine%20pushes%20Russia%20back%20(10%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EForecast%20by%20Economist%20Intelligence%20Unit%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90' 3)

ASHES FIXTURES 1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27

2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6

3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18

4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30

5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8

Salah in numbers €39 million: Liverpool agreed a fee, including add-ons, in the region of €39m (nearly Dh176m) to sign Salah from Roma last year. The exchange rate at the time meant that cost the Reds £34.3m - a bargain given his performances since. 13: The 25-year-old player was not a complete stranger to the Premier League when he arrived at Liverpool this summer. However, during his previous stint at Chelsea, he made just 13 Premier League appearances, seven of which were off the bench, and scored only twice. 57: It was in the 57th minute of his Liverpool bow when Salah opened his account for the Reds in the 3-3 draw with Watford back in August. The Egyptian prodded the ball over the line from close range after latching onto Roberto Firmino's attempted lob. 7: Salah's best scoring streak of the season occurred between an FA Cup tie against West Brom on January 27 and a Premier League win over Newcastle on March 3. He scored for seven games running in all competitions and struck twice against Tottenham. 3: This season Salah became the first player in Premier League history to win the player of the month award three times during a term. He was voted as the division's best player in November, February and March. 40: Salah joined Roger Hunt and Ian Rush as the only players in Liverpool's history to have scored 40 times in a single season when he headed home against Bournemouth at Anfield earlier this month. 30: The goal against Bournemouth ensured the Egyptian achieved another milestone in becoming the first African player to score 30 times across one Premier League campaign. 8: As well as his fine form in England, Salah has also scored eight times in the tournament phase of this season's Champions League. Only Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, with 15 to his credit, has found the net more often in the group stages and knockout rounds of Europe's premier club competition.

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Ant-Man%20and%20the%20Wasp%3A%20Quantumania %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeyton%20Reed%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Rudd%2C%20Evangeline%20Lilly%2C%20Jonathan%20Majors%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Tank warfare Lt Gen Erik Petersen, deputy chief of programs, US Army, has argued it took a “three decade holiday” on modernising tanks. “There clearly remains a significant armoured heavy ground manoeuvre threat in this world and maintaining a world class armoured force is absolutely vital,” the general said in London last week. “We are developing next generation capabilities to compete with and deter adversaries to prevent opportunism or miscalculation, and, if necessary, defeat any foe decisively.”

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Astra%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdallah%20Abu%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%20investment%20and%20development%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy