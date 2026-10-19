Who is Tiger Shroff and what do we know about the shooting of the Bollywood star?

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, 36, escaped a shooting in Mumbai on the evening of Sunday, October 18, after gunmen opened fire on his car in the city's Juhu district.

The attack left two people wounded and authorities are investigating claims that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a criminal network previously linked to threats against Bollywood figures, was responsible.

Who is Tiger Shroff?

Born Jai Hemant Shroff in 1990, the actor is the son of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff.

He made his film debut in the 2014 romantic-action film Heropanti and became known for his martial arts skills, elaborate stunts and dance performances.

His best-known films include the Baaghi franchise, War alongside Hrithik Roshan, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. His most recent theatrical release was Baaghi 4 in 2025.

Shroff has also filmed in the UAE. His 2022 action film Heropanti 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was partly shot in Dubai and Al Ain. The production included filming at Telal Resort Al Ain, on the outskirts of the city, with Shroff and Sutaria visiting the location in February 2022.

What happened during the shooting?

The attack took place at about 7pm, near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, as Shroff was returning home after playing football.

Police said three men approached on a motorcycle, with two opening fire on the actor's vehicle before fleeing.

Shroff escaped without serious injury, although some reports said he sustained minor abrasions. His driver suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, while another driver nearby was also injured. Both received hospital treatment.

Videos circulating online appear to show the attackers firing at Shroff's car.

Who is suspected of being behind the attack?

Two men identifying themselves as Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu have claimed responsibility for the shooting, alleging links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The criminal network, named after imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has previously been associated with threats against Bollywood figures, particularly Salman Khan.

A message circulated online after the shooting reportedly warned film industry figures against working with Khan, suggesting a possible motive for the attack.

However, police have not conclusively established who was responsible, nor have they verified the claims made on behalf of the gang.

What happens next?

Mumbai police have formed 15 teams to investigate the shooting, examining CCTV footage and tracing the attackers' movements.

Investigators have reportedly recovered a motorcycle, believed to have been used in the escape, near Andheri railway station.

One person has reportedly been detained for questioning, although police have yet to establish the identities of those responsible. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation.