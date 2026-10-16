Tenzing (Apple TV)

Based on true events, this adventure drama tells the story of Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), the Himalayan mountaineer who, alongside New Zealand’s Sir Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), became the first to reach the summit of Mount Everestin 1953.

The film explores the pair’s historic ascent from the sherpa’s perspective. The story follows Tenzing as he fights for a place on the British expedition rather than simply serving its members, while exploring the cultural and class divisions within the team and his spiritual connection to the mountain he knows as Chomolungma.

Willem Dafoe plays expedition leader Colonel John Hunt.

Air date: October 16