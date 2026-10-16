The Arts Edit replay: Inside Christie's first fine art auction in Abu Dhabi

Ahead of Christie’s first fine art auction in Abu Dhabi, The National explored the works going under the hammer, the growth of the emirate’s art scene and how collectors, museums and auction houses are establishing Abu Dhabi as an international art centre.

The discussion and Q&A, guided by moderator William Mullally, arts and culture editor at The National, included Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation and Ridha Moumni, Chairman of Middle East & Africa at Christie's.

Together, the panel examined the pieces up for auction, the stories behind their creation and took insightful questions from the audience.