Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem among artists to say 'there is no ceasefire in Gaza'

Artists4Ceasefire has issued a new statement declaring that “there is no ceasefire in Gaza”, with Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo and Annie Lennox among the prominent figures renewing calls for a permanent truce and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid.

The statement was also attributed to Melissa Barrera, Hannah Einbinder, Ilana Glazer, Poppy Liu, Cynthia Nixon, Susan Sarandon and Morgan Spector.

It comes about 10 months after a US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in October 2025. Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza since then, while accusing Hamas of breaching the agreement by rearming, recruiting fighters and rebuilding tunnels.

“There is no ceasefire in Gaza. Every day, Palestinians are continuing to experience horrific suffering,” the Artists4Ceasefire statement shared on Instagram reads.

The group said more than 1,200 Palestinians had been killed and more than 4,000 wounded since the ceasefire was announced. It also highlighted the deaths of children.

Unicef said last week that at least 300 children have reportedly been killed in Gaza in the 300 days since the ceasefire agreement was announced. Hundreds more have been injured.

The UN agency said families were crowded into about a third of the Gaza Strip and continued to face malnutrition, disease, unsafe water and damaged sanitation systems.

The Artists4Ceasefire statement also broadens its focus beyond Gaza, drawing attention to violence in the occupied West Bank.

“Palestinians in the West Bank are being terrorised and murdered by settlers and Israeli soldiers every day, while the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people from their land and homes continues at the hands of the Israeli government,” the statement adds.

The latest statement represents a shift in emphasis from Artists4Ceasefire's original open letter, launched after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

That letter called for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid. The new statement instead focuses on the group's argument that the current ceasefire has failed to end Palestinian deaths.

“As artists, we have the privilege of reaching people through our work and our platforms, with that privilege comes a responsibility to keep demanding an end to this horrific suffering,” reads the latest statement. “We need a permanent ceasefire, the free flow of critical aid and an end to the decades-long denial of Palestinian human rights.”

They said the path to lasting peace required Palestinians and Israelis to live “in freedom, justice, and equity”.

Artists4Ceasefire has drawn support from hundreds of figures across film, television, music and the arts, including Billie Eilish, Cate Blanchett, Joaquin Phoenix, Andrew Garfield, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.

Its latest intervention comes amid continued regional criticism of Israeli military action in Gaza. On August 6, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Indonesia issued a joint statement condemning the continued loss of civilian life and calling for the protection of Palestinians in the enclave.