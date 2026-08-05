Qasr Al Watan named among world’s top 100 travel spots for 2026

Qasr Al Watan has been named among the world’s top 100 attractions and travel experiences for 2026.

The Abu Dhabi landmark was included in Trip.Best’s Top 100 Global Attractions and Experiences list, as well as its ranking of the top 100 attractions and experiences in Asia.

Published by travel platform Trip.com, the lists were compiled using visitor reviews and performance indicators. After the top 20, the destinations aren't given individual rankings; however Qasr Al Watan, has a score of 8.4 on the site, with more than 1,000 reviews.

Qasr Al Watan, or Palace of the Nation, opened to the public in 2019 and forms part of the Presidential Palace complex in Ras Al Akhdar. The complex houses the formal offices of the President, Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

At the centre of the visitor experience is the Great Hall, a 100-square-metre space featuring Arabian architectural details and a central dome measuring 37 metres in diameter. The dome is larger than the main dome of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Next to it is Al Barza, the palace’s second-largest room. The majlis can accommodate up to 300 guests and reflects the traditional role of such spaces as places for discussion, consultation and community gatherings.

Visitors can also enter the Spirit of Collaboration chamber, where meetings involving the Federal Supreme Council, Arab League and Gulf Co-operation Council have been held. The room features an ornate chandelier made from about 350,000 crystal pieces.

Al Barza can accommodate up to 300 guests, reflecting the traditional role of the majlis as a place for discussion and consultation. Photo: Qasr Al Watan Show caption: Al Barza can accommodate up to 300 guests, reflecting the tr…

The Presidential Gifts exhibition displays objects presented to UAE leaders by visiting dignitaries and foreign delegations. Previous exhibits have included carpets from Turkmenistan, armour from Japan, a sword and shield from Kazakhstan, and a khanjar from Oman.

The Presidential Banquet hall offers insight into the customs and protocols surrounding official hospitality, with a collection of more than 100,000 pieces of serviceware.

The palace is also home to Power of Words, a series of three sculptures by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej inspired by words attributed to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. One gold sculpture is displayed near the Great Hall, while two silver works stand in the palace gardens.

Qasr Al Watan Library houses more than 50,000 books and other works exploring the region’s political, literary and scholarly heritage.

Self-guided multimedia tours are available in Arabic, English, German, Russian and Chinese.

Qasr Al Watan has previously hosted visiting leaders and dignitaries, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the late Pope Francis.