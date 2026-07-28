Cristiano Ronaldo reported to star in football drama series with Thierry Henry and Damian Lewis

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to executive-produce and appear in a new scripted television drama about the world of British football.

The series, titled Day 1s, will feature Homeland and Billions actor Damian Lewis as Stanley Dalton, a fictional high-powered British football agent.

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry and British rapper Dave are also expected to appear in the series, according to reports by Deadline and The Sun.

Filming is under way in London, with Barnet FC’s ground reportedly among the locations being used.

The project is based on an original idea by football agent Darren Dein, who represents Henry. Day 1s has been described as a more serious portrayal of professional football than recent comedy-led productions such as Ted Lasso.

Its focus on the business surrounding professional sports also invites comparisons with HBO’s Ballers, which stars Dwayne Johnson as a retired American football player who becomes a financial manager for current and former athletes in Miami.

Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, is said to serve as an executive producer. The project would represent his most significant move into scripted television, even more so if he is confirmed to appear on screen.

Day 1s will be the first television series from UR Marv Studios, the production company that Ronaldo formed with British director and producer Matthew Vaughn.

The company has already completed two sports films, according to its launch announcement. Deadline reports that the series will be independently financed by UR Marv.

Thierry Henry is reportedly among the football figures set to appear in Day 1s. Reuters Info

Vaughn is known for directing films such as Layer Cake, X-Men: First Class and the Kingsman franchise.

“Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him,” Vaughn said when the partnership was announced.

The company has said it intends to embrace new technology while maintaining traditional approaches to filmmaking and storytelling.

The series has also drawn comparisons with The Playoffs, a Brazilian drama produced for Globo that follows the sports agency world and stars Brazilian actor and martial artist Caua Reymond.

No broadcaster or streaming platform has been announced yet for Day 1s, although a source told The Sun that the project’s cast and creative team could attract interest from major streaming services.

Ronaldo, 41, is increasingly expanding his business interests beyond football as he approaches the final stages of his playing career. He has previously launched ventures across hospitality, fashion, fitness and media.

Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the 2026 World Cup, in what is likely to be Ronaldo’s final appearance at the tournament.