From Huda Shaarawi and Ahmad Kaabour to Sajda Obaid, Arab celebrities and cultural figures who died in 2026

From a Syrian actress whose role became part of the region’s television memory, to a Lebanese composer whose protest songs outlived their moment and an Iraqi folk singer whose voice carried across generations, the Arab cultural scene has already suffered notable losses this year.

Spanning music, television, film and literature, these figures helped shape creative life in their own countries while leaving an imprint beyond them.

Here are some of the Arab celebrities and cultural figures who have died so far this year.

1. Hanaa Attia: January 4

The Egyptian screenwriter and author died in Cairo, reportedly after a long illness, at 58. She was best known for works including Yom Lel Setat and Khaltet Fawzeya, and belonged to a generation of Egyptian writers who moved between fiction and screenwriting, while keeping their work rooted in women’s lives and social realities.

2. Hali Rahbani: January 8

The youngest son of Fairuz and the late composer Assi Rahbani, died aged 68. He was not an artist in his own right, but his passing was still felt as part of one of the Arab world’s most important artistic family legacies, months after the death of his brother, Ziad Rahbani.

3. Ahmad Melli: January 11

Ahmad Melli was a familiar supporting presence in Syrian theatre, television and film for decades. Sana Info

The veteran Syrian actor died at 77 after falling ill in Damascus. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Melli worked across theatre, television and film, becoming a familiar supporting presence in Syrian drama, including Ahlam Abu El Hana and Bab Al Hara, and part of the generation that helped build the country’s modern screen industry.

4. Huda Shaarawi: January 29

The Syrian actress died in Damascus at 87 after a career spanning decades across television and cinema, though she remained most widely recognised for playing Um Zaki in Bab Al Hara, one of the Arab world’s most popular drama series. Her death prompted widespread mourning in Syria and beyond, reflecting how deeply the role had entered popular culture.

5. Sihem Grira: February 3

The Tunisian singer died in Egypt weeks after a traffic accident in Cairo. Her passing was announced by Tunisia’s musicians’ syndicate. Grira built a fan base in Tunisian local theatre and television productions before moving to Egypt in search of wider opportunities.

6. Ahmad Kaabour: March 26

Lebanese singer Ahmad Kaabour performing in Abu Dhabi in 2010. AFP Info

The Lebanese singer, composer and actor died at 70 after a battle with illness. He was best known for Ounadikom, the song based on a poem by Tawfiq Ziad that became one of the defining Palestinian solidarity anthems in Arabic music, but his work also stretched across theatre, television and children’s programming.

7. Sajda Obaid: April 4

Iraqi folk singer Sajda Obaid. Photo: instagram.com/sajda_obaid Info

The Iraqi folk singer died at 68 after an illness. A major name in Iraqi popular music, Obaid was known for songs that kept one foot in folk tradition and another in the country’s modern popular sound, helping her remain relevant to older listeners and younger audiences alike.

8. Hamdan bin Sarookh Al-Derei: April 5

The Emirati poet Hamdan bin Sarookh Al-Derei has died after an illness, it was announced on Sunday.

The news was confirmed by Sultan Al Ameemi, director of the Arabic Poetry Academy, who extended condolences to the poet’s family and admirers. Tributes followed across literary circles and social media, reflecting on Al-Derei’s influence and standing in the UAE’s cultural scene.

He often spoke of a childhood shaped by poetry gatherings and media, and cited the influence UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on his development.