Culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Singer and American football player have been dating since 2023

The National

August 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Singer Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the Instagram post read, showing photos of Kelce on bended knee in front of Swift in a blossoming garden. Another photo showed Swift's hand bearing a large diamond ring.

Swift and Kelce, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, have been together since 2023 after the athlete tried to catch her eye by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. His quest failed and he bemoaned the situation on a podcast, after which she reached out and the two began a relationship.

Swift has been present at many of Kelce's games and he joined her on her recent tour. He attended 14 three-hour-plus shows in countries including Argentina, Australia, Singapore and France, England.

Many fans have speculated in recent months about when the couple would get engaged.

"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love," Kelce told GQ this month. "It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal of. It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked."

