Justin Bieber breaks record for monthly Spotify listeners with 83.3 million users

Justin Bieber continues to break online records, having been named the most listened to artist on Spotify ever.

The Canadian Peaches singer set the record for average monthly Spotify listeners, drawing in 83.3 million users – the highest in the music streaming platform’s history. The accomplishment has earned Bieber the Prince of Pop laurel online, naming him the heir apparent of Michael Jackson, who was frequently referred to as the genre's king.

Bieber’s Spotify feat is impressive, especially since no other artist is currently close to meeting the 80 million mark.

King of Pop- Michael Jackson

Queen of Pop- Janet Jackson



Prince of pop- Bieber

Princess of Pop- Britney Spears

The Pop princess- Rihanna



Queen of music- Beyonce https://t.co/98Zq8ZOH25 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

According to a report by music chart monitor Chart Data, Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd comes in second with 74.53 million current average monthly listeners.

Ed Sheeran trails a close third, with 72.41 million current average monthly listeners. Dua Lipa is the female artist with the most streams, drawing in 65.5 million current average monthly listeners; Doja Cat follows with 60.84 million.

Ariana Grande, who once held the record with 82 million average monthly listeners, now tallies just under 60 million.

A pair of summer releases greatly contributed to Bieber’s soaring listening status. The song Stay, which features Australian rapper The Kid Laroi, has spent the past six weeks crowning the US Billboard Hot 100. Earlier in August, Bieber also teamed up with Nigerian singers WizKid and Tems on a remix of Essence. The video has had more than five million views on YouTube in the two weeks since its August 13 release.

Bieber’s sixth studio release Justice, which came out in March, also accounts for a significant part of his average monthly listeners. The album has long been immovably tacked in the global charts and marked Bieber’s eighth chart-topper in the US, making the singer, 27, the youngest solo artist to achieve as many number one albums in the US.

The star-packed album features collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Khalid and The Kid Laroi among others.

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

David Haye record Total fights: 32

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

