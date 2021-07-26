Britney Spears files to replace her father as guardian

Britney Spears has launched a legal bid to remove her father from a guardianship in which he controls her finances and replace him with an independent accountant, court documents filed on Monday showed.

Mathew Rosengart, who was appointed as the pop star's lawyer this month, had pledged to move swiftly to remove Jamie Spears from his role after the singer delivered two emotional testimonies to a Los Angeles court, calling the conservatorship “cruelty".

“If the court doesn't see this as abuse … I don't know what is,” said Spears, 39, telling the court via telephone she wanted her father removed and to “press charges” against him.

The Los Angeles Superior Court website on Monday listed a new petition to “Appoint Conservator of Estate (Successor)", and accountant Jason Rubin is listed as “Nominee".

US media said that a separate petition to remove Jamie Spears from an estate estimated to be worth $60 million was filed but not made public.

Mr Rosengart argued in the petition that as a recent judge's ruling found “Ms Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination,” The New York Times reported.

Jamie Spears's removal has been a long-standing demand of devoted global fans campaigning under the #FreeBritney slogan.

Spears was placed under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father after she suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown.

But the Toxic singer has become increasingly vocal and public in opposing the conservatorship in her emotional court testimonies and social media posts, in which she slammed the system as “cruelty” and accused her father and others of profiting from the system.

Spears alleged in court that she had been prevented from having a contraceptive IUD removed, despite wanting more children, and forcefully put on medication that made her feel “drunk".

Britney Spears's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, leaves the Los Angeles County Courthouse after a scheduled hearing in the Britney Spears guardianship case in Los Angeles. AFP

She recently wrote on Instagram that she was “not going to be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think".

Following a July 14 hearing, Mr Rosengart told AFP his team would be “filing a petition as soon as possible to move Mr Spears”, while also calling on the singer's father to step down voluntarily.

But Jamie Spears's lawyer told the court he would not be standing down and disputed Britney Spears's account of the conservatorship.

A previous petition to remove Jamie Spears from his role last year was rejected by Judge Brenda Penny.

A court hearing has been set for December 13 to address the new petitions.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

When: July 1

Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Result:

England 0 Portugal 0

(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 234

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 192

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 148

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 111

7. Sergio Perez, Force India 82

8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 65

9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 48

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 34

