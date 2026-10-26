Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress highlights maritime integration and growth opportunities in the Kingdom

The Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress opened at Jeddah Superdome, bringing together government entities and industry leaders to highlight the Kingdom’s role in supply chain resilience as shifts in shipping prompt companies to reassess routes and investments.

In his opening address, HE Eng Fawaz bin Zunaf Al Sahli, President of the Transport General Authority (TGA), affirmed that the Kingdom’s ambitions extend beyond ports to building an integrated transport and logistics system that reinforces its position as a trusted trade partner, noting the importance of integrating maritime and land transport.

Discussions addressed Suez Canal developments, alternative shipping routes and stronger port connectivity to give cargo owners and operators greater flexibility.

In this context, Mohaned El Mahgoub, Vice President at Tahaluf, said: “Bringing industry leaders together in Jeddah at this particular moment has become more important than ever. Companies are making immediate decisions about shipping routes, capacity and investments, and these decisions depend on building strong, trusted relationships across every link of the supply chain. The discussions at this year’s congress demonstrate how Saudi Arabia’s maritime and logistics capabilities are enabling companies to respond to disruption and strengthening their confidence in the routes and services they rely on. The Kingdom’s strength lies in its ability to unify these capabilities, adapt flexibly to challenges and pressures, and ensure that global trade continues to flow smoothly.”

Eng Essam AlAmmari, Deputy for Maritime Transport at the Transport General Authority, said: “Developing the maritime transport sector is a fundamental pillar for enhancing supply chain resilience, improving trade connectivity and supporting the continued flow of goods across regional and international markets.”

He added: “Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location, linking major maritime trade corridors across three continents, provides a strong foundation for expanding its role in global logistics. Our priority is to translate this advantage into greater operational efficiency, stronger international partnerships and sustainable growth in the maritime transport sector.”

Participants discussed boosting transit cargo through the Kingdom to Gulf markets. Bahri, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, announced a collaboration with the University of Jeddah, while Faisal M Higgi & Associates Co Ltd unveiled its new trade name, FMH Marine Services.

Technology sessions explored how automation and AI can improve vessel and truck scheduling and terminal use, while decarbonisation sessions covered biofuels, hybrid propulsion and carbon capture.

Discussions also covered marinas’ role in tourism, with Oriel Blake, Marine Operations Director at Sela, highlighting specialised facilities for attracting superyachts. Rayana Al Ghamdi, Deputy General Manager at SAMACO Marine, said: “We aspire to offer more than just marina operations; we seek to support the full range of customer needs in the marine sector, from providing boats and after-sales services to marina facilities, while contributing to the sector’s growth in Saudi Arabia.”

The congress continues with sessions on an integrated national logistics system and maritime competitiveness.