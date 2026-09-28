Bayut expands conversational property discovery with new AI search

Bayut, the UAE’s leading property portal, has expanded its conversational property discovery experience with the launch of AI Search, enabling home seekers to find properties using natural, everyday language directly on the Bayut platform.

Instead of relying solely on predefined filters, users can describe the home they are looking for based on their lifestyle, budget and priorities. They can then add or change requirements through an ongoing conversation without restarting their search, allowing Bayut to anticipate their needs and surface increasingly relevant properties.

The launch builds on Bayut’s wider investment in AI-powered property discovery, including the Bayut app on ChatGPT. The app allows users to explore properties in the UAE, refine their requirements through follow-up questions and discover relevant listings without leaving ChatGPT.

Bayut also previously introduced BayutGPT, its proprietary AI property assistant and a global first at the time of its launch. BayutGPT has since recorded more than 345,000 unique interactions and 690,000 messages, helping users navigate the market, answer property-related questions and explore options based on their individual needs.

Moving beyond traditional property filters

Property searches often begin with broader lifestyle considerations rather than precise specifications. A home seeker may want a family-friendly community close to schools, a property suited to a particular commute or an investment opportunity within a certain budget, without yet knowing which location or property type will best meet those requirements.

Bayut’s AI Search allows these needs to be expressed more naturally. Users can begin with a broad request and progressively refine it by adding, removing or changing requirements as they explore the available options.

Together, AI Search, the Bayut app on ChatGPT and BayutGPT complement Bayut’s existing search tools and extensive property inventory, helping consumers move more easily from an initial idea to a focused shortlist.

“Artificial intelligence is changing the way people interact with digital platforms, but its value ultimately depends on whether it makes an important decision simpler and more informed,” said Muneeb Farrukh, vice president of product at Bayut.

“Property search is highly personal and rarely begins with a perfectly defined set of filters. By allowing people to describe what they need, refine their requirements naturally and explore properties through an ongoing conversation, we are creating a more intuitive experience that reflects how people actually think about finding a home.”

Applying AI across the property ecosystem

Bayut’s use of AI extends beyond the home-search experience. The company is also applying artificial intelligence and automation to support real estate professionals, improve service quality and generate more meaningful business intelligence.

Bayut’s broker recognition programme, TruBroker, and instant property estimate solution, TruEstimate, harness technology and data to help property seekers make more informed decisions while enabling agency partners to have more meaningful, data-led conversations with their clients.

Bayut’s parent company, Dubizzle Group, has also invested extensively in AI-backed technology infrastructure. The group currently operates 121 production AI models, delivering millions of predictions every month across platforms serving 20 million users.

“Our focus is not on introducing AI as a standalone feature. It is about applying it where it can remove friction, reveal useful patterns and improve decision-making,” added Mr Khan. “For consumers, that means making property discovery feel more natural and responsive. For real estate professionals, it means accessing valuable insights more efficiently and demonstrating their market expertise more clearly.”

Building a more intelligent real estate journey

Bayut’s AI initiatives form part of its broader strategy to make the UAE property journey more transparent, personalised and data-driven. Alongside conversational discovery, the platform has invested in solutions supporting property estimates, market intelligence, agent credibility and transaction transparency.

By combining AI-powered search with comprehensive property data and tools for real estate professionals, Bayut aims to improve both sides of the marketplace. Consumers benefit from more intuitive access to relevant properties and market information, while agents and agencies gain better tools to understand demand, prioritise opportunities and serve clients more effectively.

As people increasingly use conversational interfaces for research, planning and decision-making, Bayut is bringing the same familiar behaviour into property search—both through its own platform and within ChatGPT.

The company plans to continue expanding the role of AI and automation across its platforms, focusing on practical applications that help people navigate the UAE property market with greater ease and confidence.