When electrification meets digitalisation: Unlocking efficiency, resilience and measurable carbon reduction

Electrification and digitalisation have always been considered two separate conversations in the energy world. One belongs to engineers laying cables and building substations. The other belongs to software teams and data specialists.

That line has now blurred and, according to Amel Chadli, president of the Gulf cluster at Schneider Electric, the convergence of the two concepts is fast becoming the defining force shaping infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa.

"The most consequential shift happening in our region's energy and infrastructure landscape goes beyond only electrification, or only digitalisation," Ms Chadli says.

"It is what happens when the two come together. That convergence is now the single biggest lever we have for building infrastructure that is efficient, resilient and genuinely sustainable."

The question that governments, developers and industry leaders across the region are asking, says Ms Chadli, is how quickly they can put such convergence to work.

Building smarter from the ground up

The Gulf and wider region are amid one of the most ambitious infrastructure build-outs anywhere in the world. New cities, expanded grids, data centres, transport networks and industrial zones are rising at a pace that would have seemed unrealistic just one decade ago.

Ambition at such scale comes with considerable responsibility, since infrastructure built today will still be running in 2050.

"The decisions made now about how we power and manage these assets will shape the region's carbon trajectory for decades," Ms Chadli says.

"Electrification gives us the foundation. Moving transport, heating and industrial processes onto clean electricity reduces our reliance on fossil fuels at the source. But electrification without visibility is a missed opportunity."

Amel Chadli, president of the Gulf cluster at Schneider Electric Show caption: Amel Chadli, president of the Gulf cluster at Schneider Elec…

This is where digitalisation changes the equation, she explains. Connected sensors, real-time monitoring and software capable of modelling energy flows across an entire building, campus or grid give operators the ability to see exactly where energy is being used, where it is being wasted and where efficiency gains are hiding in plain sight.

"We regularly see facilities cut their energy consumption by a meaningful margin simply by giving operators better visibility into their own systems, without investment in a single piece of new hardware," Ms Chadli says.

"That is the practical, measurable outcome of bringing electrification and digitalisation together. Is this an abstract sustainability commitment?

"Not at all – it shows up in lower utility bills, fewer unplanned outages and a clear, auditable trail of carbon reduction that can be reported to regulators, investors and boards with confidence."

A practical example is Schneider Electric’s work with UAE retail group Brands For Less, which needed to digitise energy management across a diverse store network and move away from manual, fragmented processes.

By deploying EcoStruxure Building Activate, Operation and Advisor, Schneider Electric gave the retailer real-time visibility into store energy performance, initially focusing on HVAC controls with the flexibility to expand into lighting automation and people-counting analytics.

Quote Resilience is a basic requirement, not a luxury anymore, for any organisation that is keen to operate reliably in this part of the world Amel Chadli

Early pilots have already delivered a 10 to 15 per cent reduction in store energy consumption, leading to an agreement to scale the solution across 26 stores, with the potential to extend across more than 120 locations.

For Ms Chadli, that is exactly where the convergence of electrification and digitalisation becomes tangible - not in a distant proof of concept, but in lower consumption, better operational control and a replicable model for commercial buildings across the Gulf.

Resilience, she adds, matters just as much as efficiency. The region faces real exposure to extreme heat, water stress and the operational risks that come with a changing climate.

A digitalised electrical infrastructure can anticipate strain before it becomes a failure, reroute power intelligently during peak demand and recover faster when disruption does occur.

"That resilience is a basic requirement, not a luxury anymore, for any organisation that is keen to operate reliably in this part of the world," Ms Chadli says.

Closing the skills gap

For technology to deliver true value, Ms Chadli is quick to point out, it requires people who understand both the physical world of electrical systems and the digital world of data and software, and there are not yet enough of them.

"This is one of the most pressing challenges I see across the industry today," she says. "The skills gap is something we are experiencing right now – rather than some distant concern for the next generation to manage. Engineers trained a decade ago need new capabilities in data analytics and system integration.

"Meanwhile, young graduates with strong digital skills often lack exposure to the physical realities of power infrastructure."

Closing that gap, Ms Chadli says, means rethinking how the industry trains people from the ground up, and it means companies like Schneider Electric have to take an active role rather than waiting for universities and governments to solve it alone.

The company has made deliberate investments in training programs, partnerships with technical universities and hands-on apprenticeships designed to build exactly this hybrid skill set.

"The goal is straightforward: give people the confidence to work across both disciplines, so the engineer on site and the data analyst in the control room are both speaking the same language," she explains.

"When we get this right, we go beyond filling job vacancies and start building the workforce that will run the region's infrastructure for the next 30 years."

Inclusive transition

For Ms Chadli, a convergence of this scale only succeeds if it brings everyone along with it. That means actively opening doors for women in engineering and technology roles that have historically been closed to them, and creating pathways for young people from underrepresented backgrounds to enter fields that will define the next chapter of economic growth in the region.

"Empowerment is an integral part of our core business," she says. "It is central to how we build a workforce capable of delivering on the promise of electrification and digitalisation."

She points to what happens when the pool of talent entering the industry widens: teams become more creative in how they solve problems, and solutions get built with a broader range of end users in mind.

"The sheer scale of infrastructure transformation ahead of us means we need to mine talent methodically – no matter how challenging this part of the energy transition might be," Ms Chadli says.

Looking ahead

Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit Middle East & Africa 2026 takes place in Abu Dhabi on September 15 and 16 Show caption: Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit Middle East & Africa …

The congruence of electrification and digitalisation, Ms Chadli maintains, is already well on track in the substations being upgraded, the buildings being retrofitted and the graduates being trained across the region today. What will determine how quickly the region realises its full potential is whether it invests with the same urgency in people as it does in technology.

Ms Chadli stresses that "when infrastructure becomes smarter and more connected, when the people running it are equipped with the right skills, and when opportunity is extended to a wider and more diverse talent pool, we build a more resilient, more inclusive and measurably more sustainable future for the region".

That conversation continues at Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit Middle East and Africa 2026, taking place in Abu Dhabi on September 15 and 16, where the region's energy and technology leaders are gathering to turn ideas into practical engineering. For Ms Chadli, it is a natural extension of the work already underway.

"Abu Dhabi has forged a unique niche for itself as the place where energy, expectations, and technology intersect. We are hosting the region's leaders, partners and energy experts in the UAE capital –enabling their participation in conversations that will define what comes next," she says. "I believe an energy-enabled future is well within our reach."