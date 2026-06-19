Dubizzle Group announces strategic partnership and investment in UAE rental rewards platform Tern

Dubizzle Group, the leading online classifieds platform in the Middle East, today announced a strategic partnership and investment in Tern, the UAE's first-of-its-kind rental rewards platform. The partnership will bring a more flexible, digital, and rewarding rental payment experience to tenants, landlords, and agents across the UAE.

Dubizzle Group’s strategic investment in Tern reflects the organisation’s commitment to building a richer property ecosystem that supports users beyond search and discovery. Through this partnership, which sees the Tern platform integrated exclusively into Bayut and dubizzle, tenants will be able to pay their rent by credit card and earn Tern Rewards points redeemable across a network of retail, travel, and lifestyle merchants – at no cost.

For tenants, Tern makes one of the household’s largest recurring expenses more flexible and rewarding, without hidden fees or additional premiums for using a credit card. This is what makes the solution especially valuable: tenants can manage rent payments more easily while also earning loyalty points that can be redeemed for flights, electronics, and everyday lifestyle rewards.

For landlords, property managers and agents, the platform supports faster, fully digital rent collection while offering tenants a more attractive and flexible payment experience that can help improve retention and make rental properties more appealing.

Founded in 2024 by Said Al Sayyed and Mohamad Shaitou and launched in May 2025, Tern has rapidly established itself as the UAE's first dedicated rental rewards platform, with more than Dh150 million in annualised rent payment volume now flowing through its ecosystem. By building a multi-stakeholder loyalty network that connects tenants, landlords, banks and merchants, Tern is modernising how rent is paid across the region.

Of the partnership, Haider Ali Khan, chief executive of Dubizzle Group UAE, said: “At Bayut and dubizzle, our focus has always been on solving real challenges across the property journey, which extends beyond just helping people find a home.

"Rent is one of the largest recurring expenses for most households, yet the payment experience has traditionally offered very little flexibility or added value.

"In Tern, we found the most compelling solution to address this industry challenge, led by an exceptional founding team with a clear vision. Our partnership offers renters a more convenient and rewarding way to manage their rental payments, while also creating new opportunities for landlords and agents across the UAE. It is another step towards building a more connected, user-focused property ecosystem.”

The investment is made through Dubizzle Group Ventures, the group's dedicated venture capital arm focused on early-stage technology startups across the GCC.

Surya Raviganesh, who leads Dubizzle Group's investments, said: "We are on the lookout for aspirational founders building scalable and innovative business models that create unique value around our property, automotive and consumer marketplaces.

"Half the population of the UAE uses one of our platforms every month, and there are material synergies by partnering with businesses that can benefit from our highly engaged audience."

The investment reflects Dubizzle Group's vision to build a more connected property ecosystem where finding, renting, and managing a home is seamless, flexible and rewarding. With 58 million monthly visits and 20 million monthly users, Dubizzle Group's platforms are the region's go-to destinations, and the exclusive Tern partnership further strengthens their role as the definitive hub for renting in the UAE.