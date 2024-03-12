White House announces $300m in emergency military aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has ordered $300 million in urgent military aid for Ukraine to help the nation push back against the Russian invasion, the White House said on Tuesday.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the measure would allow Kyiv's army to continue fighting for a short time, as a much larger aid package remains blocked in Congress.

“Today, on behalf of President Biden, I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance and $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs,” Mr Sullivan said.

“We cannot provide ongoing assistance to Ukraine without significantly impacting our military readiness without congressional action. Congress must act.”

He said the emergency package was coming from unanticipated cost savings from Pentagon contracts and contains a large number of artillery rounds, launchers and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which the US first sent to Ukraine in June 2022.

The announcement came as Mr Biden was scheduled to meet Poland’s President and Prime Minister later on Tuesday to discuss ways to support Ukraine.