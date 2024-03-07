SpaceX to launch deep-space rocket Starship on third test flight on March 14

Third time could be a charm for SpaceX as it looks to launch its deep-space rocket Starship on another test flight on March 14.

The company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, posted that the blast-off will be broadcast by live video on X.

Starship, which SpaceX claims is the most powerful rocket built, has flown twice before but has yet to reach orbit, hence the test flight.

Demonstrating Starship can reach orbit successfully would help SpaceX move a step closer to starting commercial operations of the rocket.

Starship is a two-stage rocket system featuring the Super Heavy booster with the spacecraft on top.

What went wrong in previous attempts?

SpaceX blew up the rocket deliberately during the first test flight in April 2023, after Starship failed to separate from the booster, causing it to tumble rapidly back towards the ground.

The second test flight took place in November, with several milestones achieved, including reaching the edge of space.

But it ultimately failed due to an explosion caused by issues in its landing sequence, with engine and fuel system malfunctions thought to be responsible.

The spacecraft had successfully separated from the booster and flew solo for seven minutes but It then broke apart after a leak, causing combustion and then a fire that led to the loss of communication between the capsule and mission control.

The flight was terminated when the craft was at an altitude of about 150km, helping it to become the first Starship to reach space.

What is different for the next attempt?

After the last test flight, the Federal Aviation Administration instructed SpaceX to take 17 corrective actions before another launch licence could be granted.

The company released a statement on February 26 that explained the technical reasons behind the failure and improvements to the new rocket.

"SpaceX has implemented hardware changes on upcoming Starship vehicles to improve leak reduction, fire protection and refined operations associated with the propellant vent to increase reliability," it said.

"The previously planned move from a hydraulic steering system for the vehicle’s Raptor engines to an entirely electric system also removes potential sources of flammability."

Multiplanetary humans?

Mr Musk is developing the rocket in an attempt to eventually send humans to Mars and make mankind a multiplanetary species.

But he has more immediate commitments that he needs to fulfil with Starship, including honouring a $2.89 billion contract signed between SpaceX and Nasa to land humans on the Moon.

Starship was selected for the Artemis 3 mission, in which astronauts will attempt a lunar landing in 2026, which would be the first time humans have set foot on the Moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

Mr Musk has already sold seats on the Starship, including to Japanese billionaire, entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa, who plans to be on board the first crewed flight to the Moon, taking eight artists with him as part of his dearMoon programme.

American billionaire Jared Isaacman is also working with SpaceX through his Polaris programme, a series of privately-led space missions.

Mr Isaacman will serve as commander on the Polaris III mission, the first crewed orbital flight on the Starship rocket.