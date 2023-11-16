How to watch SpaceX launch its Mars rocket Starship on Friday

SpaceX will attempt to launch its Mars rocket Starship on a test flight on Friday after US authorities approved a licence.

A two-hour launch window opens at 7pm, UAE time, depending on weather conditions.

This will be the second attempt to launch Starship into test-flight orbit from SpaceX's launch facilities in Boca Chica, Texas.

"Was just informed that approval to launch should happen in time for a Friday launch," Elon Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

How to watch

SpaceX will broadcast the launch on its website and social media channels.

The broadcast will begin about 35 minutes prior to lift-off.

"As is the case with all developmental testing, the schedule is dynamic and likely to change, so be sure to stay tuned to our X account for updates," SpaceX said on its website.

What happened with the first attempt?

The first orbital launch attempt in April failed because of a technical issue.

Engineers had to deliberately blow up the rocket mid flight when the second stage failed to separate from the booster.

Chunks of Starship tumbled back to Earth after engineers ordered a “rapid unplanned disassembly” – a process that automatically disintegrates the rocket.

SpaceX's Starship explodes mid-flight after first successful launch

It reached a peak altitude of 39km over the Gulf of Mexico when the mishap took place.

Mr Musk had said at the time that the flight still gave them “plenty of data” to try again.

'Starship’s first flight test provided numerous lessons learnt that directly contributed to several upgrades to both the vehicle and ground infrastructure to improve the probability of success on future flights," SpaceX said.

"The second flight test will debut a hot-stage separation system and a new electronic thrust vector control (TVC) system for Super Heavy Raptor engines, in addition to reinforcements to the pad foundation and a water-cooled steel flame deflector, among many other enhancements."

SpaceX said that technologies are already used in its Falcon rocket, Dragon capsule and Starlink satellites.

What will happen during the orbital test flight?

Friday's test is meant to show Starship's ability to reach orbit before SpaceX begins commercial operations.

The rocket system will launch from Starbase, with the booster separating from the spacecraft about 170 seconds into the flight.

Starship preparing to launch as early as November 17, pending final regulatory approval → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/qRKv9ugWsR — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2023

The booster will then perform a partial return and land in the Gulf of Mexico about 32km from the shore.

Starship will continue flying between the Florida Straits.

It is hoped that it will then achieve orbit before performing a powered, targeted, soft-ocean landing about 100km off the north-west coast of Kauai, a Hawaiian island.

Elon Musk hopes to make life multiplanetary

SpaceX claims that Starship is the most powerful launch vehicle yet developed.

It is able to produce 3,991 tonnes of thrust, which is 15 per cent more than Nasa’s Apollo Moon rocket Saturn V.

The company has been contracted by Nasa to develop the Starship Human Landing System, which will one day help astronauts land on the Moon under the US space agency’s Artemis programme.

But Mr Musk's long-term goal is to eventually send astronauts to Mars using his Starship fleets, helping to “make life multiplanetary”.

He has already sold seats on the rocket, including to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who hopes to fly on the first crewed flight to the Moon while taking eight artists with him as part of his dearMoon programme.

American billionaire Jared Isaacman is also working with SpaceX through his Polaris programme, a series of privately led space missions.

Mr Isaacman will be commander on the Polaris III mission, the first crewed orbital flight on the Starship rocket.