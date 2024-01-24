Washington and Baghdad to begin talks on ending US-led military presence, reports say

Washington and Baghdad are set to begin talks on ending the US-led military coalition in Iraq, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The talks come as calls grow in Iraq for the withdrawal of the roughly 2,500 US troops stationed in the country who have been operating in an advise and assist capacity since December 2021.

The US has dropped preconditions that attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups first stop, three sources told Reuters.

Two sources also said the US conveyed its readiness to initiate the talks in a letter handed over by the American ambassador Alina Romanowski to Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday.

Mr Hussein said on X that the letter “will be subject to study” by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and the relevant authorities.

“And the next steps will be taken regarding it,” he added.

The US and Iraq agreed to form a higher military commission last summer as a vehicle for the talks, CNN reported, but the initiative stalled following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The talks between American and Iraqi officials will reportedly focus on the next phase of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

They come amid a time of increased instability in the Middle East, with Israel embroiled in its conflict in Gaza and a rise in attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Since the Israel-Gaza war began, there has been a sharp rise in attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militias, with about 150 incidents recorded so far.

In response, the US has carried out a series of strikes on targets in Syria as well as Iraq, with the latest occurring on Tuesday to the south of Baghdad against Tehran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.

A US official told CNN that initiating the talks had been under discussion “for months”.

“The timing is not related to recent attacks,” the official said. “The US will maintain full right of self-defence during the talks.”