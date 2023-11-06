US and China hold pre-Cop28 talks in California

The US and China began pre-Cop28 talks in California at the weekend as the world prepares for the global climate talks that will begin in the UAE this month.

US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on Saturday to discuss the global warming crisis.

The talks will continue through Tuesday.

The State Department said the talks would focus on continuing “discussions with [China] to address the climate crisis, including enhanced implementation and ambition and efforts to promote a successful Cop28".

“The meeting builds on President [Joe] Biden and President Xi [Jinping]’s meeting in Bali last year, at which the leaders agreed to work together to address the climate crisis, and as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-China relationship,” the State Department added.

Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said the two sides “will have an in-depth exchange of views on promoting action and co-operation on climate change and supporting the success of Cop28 in Dubai”, AFP reported.

Mr Xie and Mr Kerry last met in Beijing in July, when the two sides had what they described as candid, in-depth and constructive conversations on the climate issue.

The US and China, the world's two largest economies and frequent adversaries, are together responsible for nearly half of the greenhouse gas emissions blamed for rising temperatures, with a goal of checking warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels looking increasingly out of reach.

The planet's two biggest greenhouse gas emitters are meeting amid a rise in regional tension that has included ramped-up Chinese activity in the South China Sea, concerns over the future of Taiwan and growing economic and technological competition.

Both sides have attempted to de-escalate this tension through a series of official visits. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Beijing in June and met Mr Xi, while China's top diplomat Wang Yi visited Washington last month for meetings with Mr Biden.

Cop28 will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.