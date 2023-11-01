Saudi Defence Minister holds talks at the Pentagon

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman attend an arrival ceremony at the Pentagon. AP

Nov 01, 2023
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin met his Saudi counterpart Prince Khalid bin Salman at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

Prince Khalid is visiting Washington this week as the Israel-Gaza war continues.

He met White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday and was due to hold talks later on Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Talks with officials in President Joe Biden's administration have so far focused on continuing efforts to strengthen the defence partnership between Washington and Riyadh, as well as the need to increase humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza, the White House said.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman will meet US officials during his trip to Washington this week. EPA
