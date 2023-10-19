US warship intercepts missiles and drones near Yemen

A US warship operating close to Yemen intercepted missiles and drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder said the USS Carney shot down three land-attack cruise missiles and several drones in the northern Red Sea.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," Brig Gen Ryder said.

Read More Washington condemns Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia

They were "launched by Houthi forces in Yemen", he said, and were brought down over the ocean.

There were no casualties to US forces or anyone else, as far as the Pentagon was aware.

The Pentagon has sent significant naval power to the Middle East in the past week, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Gaza war.

The USS Carney arrived in the Red Sea on Wednesday to “help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region", the US Navy's Fleet Forces said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.