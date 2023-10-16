Judge to hear arguments for gag order in Trump election interference case

Prosecutors on Monday will ask a federal judge to limit what Donald Trump can say publicly about people involved in his 2020 election interference case.

Special counsel Jack Smith's office has accused the 2024 Republican front-runner of using harsh rhetoric to undermine the public's faith in the judiciary.

Mr Trump's team says the effort to impose a gag order on the former president is an attempt to “silence” his First Amendment right to political speech.

“This desperate effort at censorship is unconstitutional on its face,” the Associated Press reported Mr Trump's lawyers as writing in court papers.

Mr Trump's case in Washington focuses on his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat to Joe Biden. He faces three counts of conspiracy and one of obstruction.

He is not scheduled to attend Monday's hearing under US District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Mr Trump has routinely used social media and other channels to attack Ms Chutkan and prosecutors in his Washington case, as well as the judges and prosecutors in the other cases against him.

Mr Trump has already been issued a gagging order in his New York civil fraud trial for criticising the presiding judge's law clerk.