Biden appoints Middle East humanitarian envoy as Gaza crisis grows

US President Joe Biden has appointed former ambassador David Satterfield as Washington's special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, promising to “urgently address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza” before an expected Israeli invasion.

The appointment comes as an Israeli siege exacerbates a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel has blocked water, fuel and electricity in response to the Hamas attack on civilians and military targets on October 7.

Mr Satterfield's remit is “promoting the safety of civilians in co-ordination with the United Nations and us partners”, the US Department of State said in a statement.

“He will lead a whole-of-government campaign to mitigate the humanitarian fallout of Hamas’s terrorist attack against Israel … his role builds on the long-standing US commitment to supporting peace and stability in the region."

Meanwhile, humanitarian supplies were poised to cross into Gaza on Monday under a ceasefire agreement negotiated by Egypt, the US and Israel, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied any truce had been put in place, in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Hamas Interior Ministry spokesman Eyad Al-Bozom on Monday said Israel had not resumed water supplies for Gaza.

“The residents drink unhealthy water, posing a serious health crisis that threatens the lives of the citizens,” he added.

One million people from Gaza are displaced, with entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble after a week of Israeli air strikes that have killed at least 2,750 Palestinians.

The Biden administration's staunchly pro-Israel stance has been complicated by the civilian toll on Palestinians in Gaza.

The US has repeatedly stressed its full support for its ally and is shipping munitions to the Israeli military.

On Friday, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said “in the 21st century, we just can't afford to turn a blind eye to war crimes and atrocities” regarding Russia's tactics in its invasion of Ukraine, but in the same press conference avoided those strong terms when questioned on Israel's breaches of the Geneva Conventions with its siege on Gaza.

Mr Kirby later said the White House routinely speaks to the Israeli government about “issues regarding the law of armed conflict”.

Mr Satterfield brings nearly 40 years of regional experience to the role. He is the former US ambassador to Turkey and has had foreign service assignments in Syria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. He also served as National Security Council staff director.

The war in the Middle East has pushed Washington to quickly fill a long list of vacancies at the State Department.

Latest from Gaza conflict - in pictures

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT A medic carries a Palestinian child injured during Israeli air strikes into a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

On Wednesday, the Senate will hold a nomination hearing for Jacob Lew, Mr Biden's pick for Washington's ambassador to Israel. And on Thursday, the Senate will hold a nomination hearing for its ambassador to key player Egypt, Herro Mustafa Garg.

Washington's response to the Hamas attack on Israel and the siege on Gaza has so far been kept under the watch of its acting Israel ambassador, Stephanie Hallett.