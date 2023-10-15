White phosphorous: What is the chemical Israel is accused of using in Gaza and Lebanon?

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorous in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries – an accusation the Israeli military said was “unequivocally false”.

HRW said it has verified videos taken in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11 that showed “multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza city port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border”.

The group also shared videos showing “155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles being used, apparently as smokescreens, marking, or signalling”.

Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip with aerial strikes since October 7, when Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented attack on parts of southern Israel, killing at least 1,300 people and taken scores of others hostages.

Since then, more than 2,200 people have been killed by retaliatory Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Israel’s military said on Saturday it was in the final stages of preparations for a “significant ground operation” in the densely populated Gaza strip.

There were growing concerns by the United Nations and aid organisations that the death toll could significantly increase, and lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Israel has also launched smaller scale strikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

White phosphorous is a toxic substance that can be used for marking, signalling or as a smoke agent, because it produces clouds of irritating white smoke. It also a significant incendiary effect as it can spontaneously catch fire in the air.

It can also severely burn people and structures. White phosphorus can cause deep thermal and chemical burns to human skin. When absorbed by the body, it can cause multiple organ failure and lead to death.

HRW said even relatively minor burns from white phosphorous can be fatal. And survivors often have extensive scarring which tightens muscle tissue, creating lifelong physical disabilities.

In the besieged Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, the use of such a weapon is highly problematic, according to the group.

“Any time that white phosphorus is used in crowded civilian areas, it poses a high risk of excruciating burns and lifelong suffering,” Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

“White phosphorous is unlawfully indiscriminate when airburst in populated urban areas, where it can burn down houses and cause egregious harm to civilians,” Mr Fakih said.

The Israeli army denied using the weapon.

“The current accusation made against the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) regarding the use of white phosphorus in Gaza is unequivocally false,” the army said in a statement.

“The IDF has not deployed the use of the such munitions,” they said.

Israel has previously been accused of using white phosphorus in Gaza. During its 2008-2009 offensive on the Strip, the Israeli military admitted to having used the toxic agent. In 2013, it said it would no longer use it in future conflict.

White phosphorus is not banned under international conventions, due to its legal and civilian uses.

But the munition is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III of the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons, which prohibits using such material in civilian areas.

Israel, however, has not signed the protocol and is not bound by it.

