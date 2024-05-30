A Closer Look: Does recognising Palestine as a state really change anything?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Three European countries formally recognised the state of Palestine on Tuesday in a symbolic move meant to show a way out of the war in the Middle East.

Ireland warned Israel that it must not keep blaming civilian suffering on “tragic mistakes”, as the European nation joined Spain and Norway in making good on a recognition pledge last week.

The decision, signed off at cabinet meetings on Tuesday, is Europe's most significant step to revive a two-state solution after almost eight months of war in Gaza.

But will this change anything on the ground?

Here, host Sarah Forster talks to The National's opinion editor, Sulaiman Hakemy, about the immediate and long-term effects of more countries formally recognising the State of Palestine.

