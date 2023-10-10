Joe Biden interviewed in classified documents investigation

US President Joe Biden has been questioned as part of the special counsel's investigation into classified documents found at his home and office, the White House said.

Special Counsel Robert Hur is leading the investigation into the President's handling of classified files from his time as a US senator and vice president.

Mr Biden's interview was voluntary and was conducted at the White House on Sunday and Monday, said Ian Sams, spokesman for the White House counsel's office.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are co-operating with this investigation and as it has been appropriate we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can, consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Mr Sams said.

Mr Hur oversaw and participated in the interview, which suggests the investigation could be nearing an end, ABC reported.

The interview took place as Mr Biden was monitoring the deadly attacks by Hamas in Israel.

The special counsel's investigation surrounds two sets of classified documents. A first batch of about 10 was found at a Washington think tank and were from Mr Biden's time as vice president in Barack Obama's administration. A second set was found at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in January.

Mr Biden at the time said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered during a search by his lawyers. He said a similar process was conducted at the Biden Penn Centre in Washington.

He also said his lawyers had immediately contacted the National Archives and handed over the documents. He added he was unaware that the documents were at the locations.

Former president Donald Trump faces felony charges relating to a separate investigation into his handling of classified documents since leaving the White House in 2021.

Mr Trump is accused of conspiring with aides to obstruct the US government's efforts to reclaim the documents and attempting to destroy at least one of them. He faces a separate charge over breaching the Espionage Act.

Mr Biden has not been charged in the special counsel's investigation.