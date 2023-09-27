US Senator Bob Menendez pleads not guilty in Egypt bribery case

US Senator Bob Menendez on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, as calls for his resignation from his fellow Democrats escalated.

Federal prosecutors last week accused Mr Menendez, 69, and his wife Nadine of accepting more than $550,000 in cash and gold bars in exchange for the senator using his position to help the Egyptian government and interfere with law enforcement investigations of the businessmen.

Mr Menendez entered the plea at a hearing before US magistrate judge Ona Wang in Manhattan. His wife, Nadine Menendez, 56, businessmen Jose Uribe, 56, and Fred Daibes, 66, also pleaded not guilty. A third businessman, Wael Hana, 40, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Mr Menendez has also been accused of encouraging Cairo to approve Mr Hana's monopoly on halal meat imports to Egypt, even though neither Mr Hana nor his company had experience with halal certification.

He has since stepped down from his position as chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, though he has thus far remained defiant in the face of calls for him to resign as senator.

More than half of US Democratic senators have called for his resignation to date.

Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine at Manhattan federal court. EPA

Among those calling for his resignation was New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, who was a character witness for Mr Menendez in a previous case.

“The details of the allegations against Senator Menendez are of such a nature that the faith and trust of New Jerseyans, as well as those he must work with in order to be effective, have been shaken to the core,” Mr Booker said in a statement.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has thus far refrained from making any such call.

My statement on Senator Robert Menendez. pic.twitter.com/h7WY9EWwUz — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) September 26, 2023

“I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator,” Mr Menendez said on Monday.

The federal indictment included images of gold bars and cash that were seized from Mr Menendez's home.

He claimed the money came from his personal savings account.

Mr Menendez was twice investigated by federal prosecutors before his latest indictment. He has never been convicted.