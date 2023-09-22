US senator and wife charged in alleged bribery scheme to benefit Egypt officials

US prosecutors on Friday charged the chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, with corruption-related offences, claiming that he “provided sensitive US government information … that secretly aided the government of Egypt”.

The indictment states that Mr Menendez, a Democrat, and his wife Nadine Arslanian-Menendez “engaged in a corrupt relationship” with three New Jersey associates and businessmen, including with Egyptian-American businessman Wael Hana.

Federal agents searched the couple's home and safe deposit box in June 2022 and found some of “the fruits” of their “corrupt bribery agreement”, including more than $550,000 in cash and several gold bars worth more than $100,000, according to the indictment.

The couple accepted “hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using Menendez's power and influence”, including to “benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt”, federal prosecutors say.

Those bribes also allegedly included payments towards a home mortgage and a luxury vehicle.

The indictment goes on to claim that Ms Arslanian-Menendez worked with Mr Hana to “introduce Egyptian intelligence and military officials” to the powerful senator.

Mr Hana and his associates bribed the couple “in exchange for Menendez’s acts and breaches of duty to benefit the Government of Egypt, Hana, and others, including with respect to foreign military sales and foreign military financing”, the indictment states.

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. AP

Mr Menendez's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. He has previously denied any wrongdoing, including in April when he told US media that “this inquiry will end up, I believe, in absolutely nothing”.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Menendez sought to install a US attorney “who he thought could be influenced”.

“Fortunately, the public officials the senator sought to influence did not bend to the pressure. That's a good thing,” said US Attorney Damian Williams at a Friday press conference.

He added that “this investigation is very much ongoing. We are not done. And I want to encourage anyone with information to come forward and to come forward quickly.”

Now that he is indicted, Mr Menendez will have to step down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Rules for the Senate Democratic caucus say that any member who is charged with a felony must step aside from a leadership position, AP reported.

Friday's indictment marks the second set of corruption charges he has faced from the Justice Department in the past decade, with the previous allegations also focused on bribery-related issues.

The Democrat from New Jersey is known as a foreign policy “hawk” in Washington, and has at times been a vocal critic of presidents from his own party.

Most notably, he came down on the opposite side of former president Barack Obama's administration on the Iran nuclear deal and Mr Obama’s bid to reset relations with Cuba.

He was vocally supportive of a “transition in the Egyptian government” during the Arab uprisings, saying in several statements throughout 2011 that Egyptians had “for generations … lived under Mubarak's autocratic rule”.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he leads has recently expressed bipartisan concern over US-Egypt funding, including during a budget hearing with Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs

Mr Menendez's Democratic colleague Senator Chris Murphy told Ms Leaf that he worries the Biden administration's Middle East budget for fiscal year 2024 “doesn't communicate US values” on human rights records in both Tunisia and Egypt.