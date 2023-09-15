Biden announces new sanctions against Iran to mark Mahsa Amini anniversary

President Joe Biden on Friday announced the US is placing additional sanctions on human rights abusers in Tehran as he commemorated the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in Iranian police custody that sparked a historic protest movement across the country.

The sanctions target 29 people and groups, including key members of Iran's national police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as three regime-controlled media outlets: Fars News, Tasnim News and Press TV, the US Treasury Department said.

“We are announcing additional sanctions targeting some of Iran’s most egregious human rights abusers,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“Today – as we remember Mahsa’s tragic death – we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission. They are inspiring the world with their resilience and resolve. And together with our allies and partners, we stand with them.”

More than 500 people have been killed in protests across Iran in the year since Amini died after being taken into police custody for how she was wearing her head covering.

“Mahsa’s story did not end with her brutal death. She inspired a historic movement – Woman, Life, Freedom – that has impacted Iran and influenced people across the globe who are tirelessly advocating for gender equality and respect for their human rights,” Mr Biden said.

The President pointed to US efforts to support the protests, including by helping demonstrators circumvent Iran's strict censorship and suppression of internet access.

He said that at the height of the protests, 30 million Iranians – nearly one in three – were using US-supported anti-censorship tools.

Treasury sanctioned Alireza Abedinejad, the CEO of Douran Software Technologies, a leading company in Iran that the US says is assisting the government in censorship and filtering of the Internet.

“In addition to long-standing media censorship, Iranian authorities have responded to protests with widespread internet shutdowns, throttling connection speeds, and increasing the use of Internet filtering, such as blocking websites and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to limit communication and the sharing of information,” Treasury said.

Three media outlets were sanctioned because they “work in tandem with Iranian security and intelligence services,” Treasury said, noting that Press TV had broadcast forced confessions from activists before detainee trials.

US sanctions generally prohibit Americans from engaging in transactions with those targeted.

“Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but, the United States remains committed to standing with them – including providing tools to support Iranians’ ability to advocate for their own future,” Mr Biden said.