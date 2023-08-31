Pentagon launches website to provide details on UFOs

The US Department of Defence launched a website on Thursday aimed at providing more information about so-called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), better known as UFOs.

The US government has in recent years disclosed more details about the existence of UAPs, which were once dismissed as the realm of science-fiction fans and conspiracy theorists.

Those details included fast-moving aircraft filmed by military pilots.

Governments have never acknowledged any extraterrestrial role and have suggested the unknown craft could be built by rival powers Russia or China, as they experimented with hypersonics or other new technology.

Read More Pentagon reveals it spotted UFO in Middle East last year

The Defence Department is launching the new website through its All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (Aaro) “to provide the public with information concerning Aaro and its efforts to understand and resolve and identified anomalous phenomena,” Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder said.

The website will provide information, including videos and photos on resolved UAP cases, as it is declassified and approved for public release, Brig Gen Ryder said.

A subsequent update will allow US troops and civilian Pentagon personnel to file reports about UAPs. Members of the public may eventually be able to use the website to upload information.

“Aaro is focused on the facts, taking in information revealing the facts and then when possible, declassifying that information,” Brig Gen Ryder said.

The website states that Aaro experts “are leading the US government’s efforts to address Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena using a rigorous scientific framework and a data-driven approach".

Last month, a former US intelligence analyst testified in Congress that the government was hiding information about UFOs and “non-human biologics”.

David Grusch said he “absolutely” believed the US was in possession of UAPs and remains of their alien operators.

The Pentagon has denied all of his claims.

Unexplained aerial phenomena, better known as UFOs – in pictures