Hurricane Idalia tracker: Storm strengthens as it heads towards Florida

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to become “extremely dangerous” as it moves towards the Florida Gulf coast.

Idalia's centre is forecast to make landfall in the region on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Centre said in a Tuesday morning bulletin.

Idalia was located about 515km south-south-west of Tampa on Tuesday morning.

The hurricane is moving north at about 22kph and currently has maximum sustained winds of 130kph.

If it reaches Category 3 strength – with sustained winds of 178kph – it will be the hurricane of at least that level to hit Florida since Ian last year, when Category 4 Hurricane Ian killed 150 people and caused more than $112 billion in damage.

Portions of Florida's west coast, south-east Georgia and the eastern Carolinas could see between 10cm to 20cm of rain between Tuesday and Thursday, with isolated amounts up to 30cm where the hurricane makes landfall.

Storm surges are also possible to reach up to 3.6 metres in some areas, although this will vary.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves,” the hurricane centre said.

US President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration in anticipation of the storm, which will free up federal resources for any recovery efforts. The White House said he had also spoken with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr DeSantis has also ordered an emergency declaration for 46 counties in the panhandle state. Evacuation orders have been issued for 21 counties.

“You still have time this morning to be able to make your final preparations,” Mr DeSantis said during a news conference.

“If you are in one of those areas that's in line for some of the major storm surge and you're told to evacuate, you have time to do that. But you have got to do that now.”

Mr DeSantis said more than 25,000 workers were co-ordinating with power companies across Florida. The state also has called on hundreds of search-and-rescue personnel in anticipation of the storm.

He also said there are more than 20 shelters open for those who needed to evacuate.

Tampa International Airport said it would suspend all commercial operations on Tuesday before the hurricane arrived.

The storm passed over Cuba on Monday night. Residents evacuated towns as up to 10cm of rain were recorded.