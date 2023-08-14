Yellen to speak on how clean-energy supply chains will protect US economic security

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday will speak on the importance of the US building diversified supply chains for clean energy to protect economic security.

“Today, the production of critical clean energy inputs – from batteries to solar panels to critical minerals – is concentrated in a handful of countries,” she will say in prepared remarks in Las Vegas, Nevada.

China is the leading global supplier of clean-energy technology and a vast net exporter, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. China contains at least 60 per cent of manufacturing capacity for technology such as solar PV, wind systems and batteries, the report found.

“It’s important that we build resilient and diversified critical global supply chains that can reduce chokepoints, mitigate disruptions and protect our economic security,” Ms Yellen will say.

The Treasury chief will also speak of US domestic investment in clean energy and how Washington is working with other countries to develop the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

White House looks to praise domestic achievements

Ms Yellen's remarks are part of a broader push by the White House to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Signed into law last year, the IRA set aside hundreds of billions of dollars to promote clean energy, lower prescription drug prices and address healthcare policies.

The IRA remains one of Mr Biden's most significant legislative achievements but many Americans still disapprove of his handling of the economy.

With the 2024 presidential election in focus, he and senior officials are touring the country to mark the legislation's achievements.

Mr Biden will speak on investing in the US during an event in Wisconsin on Tuesday before delivering remarks on the law's anniversary on Wednesday.

Fears of an economic downturn have largely abated this year. The labour market remains resilient with low unemployment, the US economy grew at a 2.4 per cent clip in the second quarter and headline inflation stands at 3.3 per cent.

Consumer sentiment is also at a two-year high. But there are some concerns, notably with wage growth above inflation.

“I still believe that there is a path to continue reducing inflation while maintaining a healthy labour market. While there are risks, the evidence we’ve seen so far suggests that we are on such a path,” Ms Yellen will say.

"I expect the important gains that we’ve made over the past two and a half years to serve as a source of resilience in the weeks and months to come, even if we see further cooling in our economy.”

Mr Biden last week expressed regret on how he named the legislation, saying it had to do more with economic growth than lowering inflation.

“I wish I hadn’t called it that because it has less to do with inflation than it has to do with providing alternatives that generate economic growth,” he said during a fund-raising dinner in Utah.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Acting Labour Secretary Julie Su and other officials will tout advances made under the legislation.