Biden picks US Navy admiral as potential first female member of Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti to head the US Navy. If confirmed, she would become the first female member of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“As our next chief of naval operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of vice chief of naval operations,” he said in a statement.

“Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas.”

If the Senate approves Admiral Franchetti's appointment, it would be a major moment in the history of the US military.

“She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the chief of naval operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Mr Biden said.

But the President, who announced three other armed forces nominations, had harsh words for Republicans who have been blocking military nominations in recent weeks.

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has been holding up confirming armed forces nominations, saying that the Pentagon is improperly using government funding to cover travel costs for abortions for service members and their dependents.

“Given the national security challenges we face around the world, I urge the Senate to move quickly in confirming them, along with the other military nominations currently on hold,” Mr Biden said.

“These leadership positions are far too important to delay filling while one senator prioritises his domestic political agenda over our military readiness.

“What Senator Tuberville is doing is not only wrong – it is dangerous.”