US Air Force chief who led anti-ISIS air war set to become Pentagon's top officer

The US Air Force general who once led the air war against ISIS is set to become the Pentagon's top officer.

Gen Charles Brown, 60, commanded air operations against ISIS in 2015 as a US-led coalition of dozens of countries sought to push the extremists from their self-proclaimed caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

President Joe Biden was due to formally nominate Gen Brown as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at a White House ceremony on Thursday.

If confirmed, Gen Brown, who currently serves as the Air Force's Chief of Staff, would replace general Gen Mark Milley, who oversaw the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan under Mr Biden. Gen Milley also served under Donald Trump and clashed with the former president over his handling of racial justice demonstrations outside the White House in 2020. Gen Milley's term ends in October.

Assuming Gen Brown is confirmed by the Senate, he would become only the second black person to be Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after Colin Powell, who served from 1989 to 1993.

The White House has said that Gen Brown has been playing a significant role in providing military aid to Ukraine, and has experience in navigating relations with China.

The air war against ISIS from 2014 to 2019 was critical in defeating the terrorist group.