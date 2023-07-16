Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff as he fails to close in on Trump

Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting campaign staff as he struggles to catch up to former president Donald Trump in their party's crowded primary contest while facing financial pressure.

Mr DeSantis, the Florida Governor, let go fewer than 10 paid staff members late last week to help reduce operating expenses, according to an aide.

The staff members were involved in event planning and may soon join a pro-DeSantis Political Action Committee.

The moves, first reported by Politico, come as Mr DeSantis struggles to meet expectations that he could be the Republican Party's strongest alternative to Mr Trump.

Mr DeSantis has raised more money than the other Republicans seeking the 2024 nomination, but he has shown little movement in the polls amid fierce opposition from Mr Trump and persistent questions about his far-right policies, political skills and readiness for the national stage.

His spokesman Andrew Romeo did not deny reports of staff cuts, but offered an optimistic outlook about the campaign's road ahead.

“Americans are rallying behind Ron DeSantis and his plan to reverse Joe Biden's failures and restore sanity to our nation," Mr Romeo said.

"And his momentum will only continue as voters see more of him in person, especially in Iowa.

“Defeating Joe Biden and the $72 million behind him will require a nimble and candidate-driven campaign, and we are building a movement to go the distance.”

Despite such optimism, some within Mr DeSantis's team are privately acknowledging that the strategy that led to a dominant re-election in Florida last autumn may not work on the national stage.

“He’s going down,” Mr Trump said during a Sunday interview on Fox News Channel.

The former president also suggested he may not take part in next month's debate given his lead over Mr DeSantis and the other Republicans running against him.

