Philadelphia mass shooting leaves four dead and injures two-year-old

Four people were killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia on Monday after a heavily armed gunman shot into crowds in a neighbourhood in Kingsessing, in the south-west of the city.

Children aged two and 13 were among the injured, while the dead were aged between 20 and 59.

Officers chased and cornered the suspected gunman, who was wearing body armour and carrying an automatic “AR-15-style” weapon and a large quantity of ammunition, local police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. He surrendered to police.

The scene of a mass shooting in Kingsessing, Philadelphia. EPA

Another suspect was also held, although initial reports suggest he had fired back at the shooter.

“Thank god our officers were here on scene, they responded as quickly as they did, I can't even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown in addition to the restraint,” Ms Outlaw said.

There was currently no known motive for the attack, she added.

AR-15 controversy

Dubbed “America’s rifle” by the US National Rifle Association, the AR-15 is a variant of the military M-16 used by the US army since 1964, although it is gradually being phased out.

Unlike the M-16, or a similar rifle used by the army, the M4 carbine, AR-15s are not capable of firing hundreds of bullets per minute, one reason why its advocates say it is not military-grade and instead claim it is a "sports rifle".

The gun is semi-automatic and can shoot around 45 bullets per minute, although it can be adapted for faster firing. Critics of the gun lobby say the weapon is also extremely powerful and point to research by Wayne State University, which simulated the gun's destructive effect on the human body.

They say it is unnecessarily powerful and there is no justification for its use in home defence.

Widely available in many US states since a ban introduced under the Clinton administration expired in 2004, the rifle has also been condemned by anti-gun groups because it has been used in some of America’s worst mass shooting.

That included the 2022 Uvalde school massacre in Texas where 19 students and two teachers were killed and the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, where 60 people were shot dead at an outdoor concert.