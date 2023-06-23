Washington ‘actively engaging’ with Israel over recent settler violence

The White House on Friday called on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to help stop the crescendoing violence gripping the occupied West Bank.

“When you have a situation like this, leadership is really required on both sides to stop the violence and to be demonstrable in doing so, so that the tensions can be turned down,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

A series of violent incidents unfolded across the West Bank this week, beginning when the Israeli military raided the northern city of Jenin on Monday, killing at least seven Palestinians and injuring more than 90.

Eight Israeli soldiers were also injured during the raid, with Israel sending an Apache helicopter to protect troops who had become stranded after a Palestinian explosive device disabled a military vehicle.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman killed four Israelis near the settlement of Eli, prompting hundreds of settlers to attack Palestinians and their properties, burning fields and homes to the ground.

One Palestinian was killed in an attack in the town of Turmus Aya, where many Palestinian Americans have homes.

“We've certainly seen the reports now of US citizens at risk here and having become victims of some of the violence, and we're actively engaging with the government of Israel about that,” Mr Kirby told reporters.

The Israeli military on Wednesday launched a drone strike near Jenin, killing three people whom Israel described as suspected militants. The strike was the first of its kind in two decades by Israel and a sign of the escalating violence.

The deteriorating situation has prompted Morocco to postpone this year's Negev Summit for the signatories of the Abraham Accords.

On Friday, Israel’s hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for a military offensive in the West Bank followed by an increase in settlements.

“We have to settle the land of Israel and at the same time need to launch a military campaign, blow up buildings, assassinate terrorists. Not one, or two, but dozens, hundreds, or if needed, thousands,” The Times of Israel quoted Mr Ben Gvir as saying.

Settlement expansion has long been a thorn in the side of US-Israel relations, and President Joe Biden's administration views it as an obstacle to a potential two-state solution.

“Our policy with respect to settlements has not changed and will not change and we have been very consistent in communicating that directly to government officials in Israel,” he said.