Donald Trump indictment live: Former president faces 37 charges

Donald Trump in Miami ahead of federal court appearance
Patrick deHahn reports:
Former US president Donald Trump arrived in Miami, Florida, on Monday, a day before his arraignment on 37 felony charges over his retention of classified documents and refusal to return them to federal authorities.
His arraignment at a courthouse on Tuesday afternoon will make him the first former or current president to face federal charges.
The Justice Department on Friday unsealed an indictment that revealed Mr Trump is being accused of wilful possession of national security secrets after his presidency ended in 2021, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and making false statements.
There are also charges connected to the Espionage Act, which includes potential prison time if he is convicted.
It is expected Mr Trump will surrender to authorities before his 3pm court hearing, when his charges will be formally read to him and he can enter an initial plea. He has claimed he is innocent of all charges.
Mr Trump called for protests by supporters and Miami police said they were prepared.
“We’re taking this event extremely seriously,” Miami Police chief Manny Morales said. "We know that there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worst but that’s not the Miami way."
The leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election published several posts on his Truth Social platform calling the indictment "election interference". President Joe Biden does not have the power to indict people and special counsel Jack Smith has independence in his oversight of Trump investigations.
Mr Trump said he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Mr Biden if he were elected for a second term as president.
A poll by ABC/Ipsos found 61 per cent of people in America think the charges against Mr Trump are serious – including 91 per cent of Democrats and 38 per cent of Republicans.
People were, however, split on what should happen next: 48 per cent said he should be charged, while 46 per cent said he should also suspend his presidential campaign. Forty-seven per cent of those polled believe the charges are politically motivated.
Mr Trump plans to return to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey after the arraignment for a Tuesday evening speech and fund-raiser.
Latest video from The National
Pro-Trump supporters rally in Florida
'I will never yield,' vows Donald Trump after federal indictment
Donald Trump criticises indictment and says he's innocent
Good day and welcome to The National's coverage of Donald Trump's appearance in court.
The former president is due in court on Tuesday to face dozens of felony counts of mishandling US government secrets, in the most serious yet of a firestorm of criminal inquiries threatening to derail his bid to win office.
Mr Trump plans to travel by motorcade for the 25-minute journey from his golf course in Miami to the federal courthouse, where he is expected to deny 37 counts of unlawfully retaining classified documents and obstructing efforts to get them back.
The Republican leader is running for re-election, and his supporters had already begun hitting the streets on the eve of the hearing – with Miami police bracing for protests of up to 50,000 and prepared for the possibility of violence.
"There's never been anything like it. A witch hunt like this has never taken place," Mr Trump told a local conservative Hispanic radio station after arriving in Miami from his summer home in New Jersey on Monday.
"When you look at what they've done and when you look at the criminal acts and the horrible acts that they've committed – and then they come after me?"
The billionaire turns 77 on Wednesday and is accused of wilfully hoarding dozens of clearly marked government secrets that he allegedly took illegally to his beachfront mansion in Florida when he left office in 2021, refusing to return them and conspiring to obstruct investigators seeking to recover them.