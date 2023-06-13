Donald Trump indictment live: Former president faces 37 charges

Donald Trump in Miami ahead of federal court appearance

Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport in Florida. AFP

Patrick deHahn reports:

Former US president Donald Trump arrived in Miami, Florida, on Monday, a day before his arraignment on 37 felony charges over his retention of classified documents and refusal to return them to federal authorities.

His arraignment at a courthouse on Tuesday afternoon will make him the first former or current president to face federal charges.

The Justice Department on Friday unsealed an indictment that revealed Mr Trump is being accused of wilful possession of national security secrets after his presidency ended in 2021, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and making false statements.

There are also charges connected to the Espionage Act, which includes potential prison time if he is convicted.

It is expected Mr Trump will surrender to authorities before his 3pm court hearing, when his charges will be formally read to him and he can enter an initial plea. He has claimed he is innocent of all charges.

Mr Trump called for protests by supporters and Miami police said they were prepared.

“We’re taking this event extremely seriously,” Miami Police chief Manny Morales said. "We know that there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worst but that’s not the Miami way."

The leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election published several posts on his Truth Social platform calling the indictment "election interference". President Joe Biden does not have the power to indict people and special counsel Jack Smith has independence in his oversight of Trump investigations.

Mr Trump said he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Mr Biden if he were elected for a second term as president.

A poll by ABC/Ipsos found 61 per cent of people in America think the charges against Mr Trump are serious – including 91 per cent of Democrats and 38 per cent of Republicans.

People were, however, split on what should happen next: 48 per cent said he should be charged, while 46 per cent said he should also suspend his presidential campaign. Forty-seven per cent of those polled believe the charges are politically motivated.

Mr Trump plans to return to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey after the arraignment for a Tuesday evening speech and fund-raiser.